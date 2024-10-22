Remo D'Souza and his wife break silence on allegations of cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore: ‘Our name is being linked without...’

Days after reports surfaced regarding a case filed against choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza for allegedly defrauding a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore, the couple has now addressed the situation. In response to the accusations concerning the dance group VUnbeatable, Remo, and Lizelle clarified that their names have been unfairly connected to these claims, asserting that "their names are being linked without knowing the truth."

The duo stated that a false narrative is being painted, suggesting that they, along with other directors and associates of their company RDEPL, are involved in acts of fraud and misappropriation.

Remo acknowledged that an FIR has been filed by Veergovindam Navrottam against seven individuals, including members of RDEPL, at the Mira Road Police Station. The couple noted that the informant has approached the High Court, claiming that the police are not acting on his complaint against Omprakash Chauhan and others.

D'Souza further emphasized that RDEPL and its directors have no connection to the alleged cheating of Rs 11.96 crore. They pointed out that the allegations appear to be directed at Omprakash Chauhan, a co-founder of the dance group, who has also filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking action against group manager Mahesh More and others.

The Choreographer explained that VUnbeatable participated in the dance reality show Dance Plus in 2018, where he served as a judge.

Following the show, RDEPL had an agreement with VUnbeatable to create a motion picture depicting the team's journey, which included a signing amount of Rs. 5,11,000 paid to the group by Chauhan after obtaining consent from team members. However, they mentioned that this agreement was never acted upon, and no complaints regarding disputes were raised.

The duo firmly stated that there is no basis for the allegations of cheating or forgery against RDEPL and its directors and assured their cooperation with the investigation, providing any necessary documents.

They also expressed confidence in the investigating agency and the judicial process, emphasizing their commitment to revealing the truth.

Furthermore, Remo noted that the Bombay High Court has directed the investigating agency to conduct a fair and impartial investigation, asserting that some individuals with vested interests are attempting to defame them unjustly.

