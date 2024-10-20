Remo D'Souza and wife Lizelle issue clarification after case filed against them for cheating dance troops of Rs 11.96 crore: ‘It’s disheartening...’

Yesterday, several news reports suggested that Remo Dsouza, his wife, Lizelle Dsouza, and several others got in legal trouble after a dance troupe filed a complaint against them. It was alleged that the accused duped the group of Rs 11.96 crore. Soon after this piece of news spread like wildfire, the celebrity couple issued a clarification on social media. They stated that they would be putting their case forward in due time.

Taking to Instagram, Remo Dsouza and Lizelle Dsouza dropped a collective statement against the news reports alleging they cheated dance troops of Rs 11.96 crore. In the note, they wrote, “It has come to our notice through media reports that some complaint has been registered alleging fraud in regards to a certain dance troupe. It’s disheartening that such information has been published. We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumors before ascertaining true facts.”

Their statement further read, “We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible like we have done so far. We would like to thank our family, friends, and fans for the outpouring of love and continuous support. Love always. Lizelle & Remo.”

According to news agency PTI, a 26-year-old dancer filed a complaint against them. The police stated on Saturday that a case has been registered against all of them in the Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore. An official shared that the case was registered at Mira Road police station on October 16 against Remo, his wife Lizelle, and five others under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR reportedly stated that the 26-year-old dancer and his troupe were allegedly cheated on between 2018 and July 2024. The complainant also highlighted that the dance troupe performed at a reality TV show and won it, too, but the accused allegedly posed as if the group was theirs and claimed the prize money of Rs 11.96 crore.

