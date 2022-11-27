Bhediya Saturday Box Office: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer sees decent growth after underwhelming first day

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon led creature-drama, Bhediya, saw a decent growth on its second day after an underwhelming first day of an all language total of around Rs. 7.25 cr nett on day 1. The second day collections of Bhediya are around 35 percent up from yesterday, for an all language total of Rs. 9.75 cr nett. This brings the two day nett to Rs. 17 cr, which is still way lower than what was expected out of the film. The growth of the film does show that there is some sort of appreciation for the film but it isn't enough since the film had to grow by over 65 percent ideally.

Bhediya remained the second choice for moviegoers while Drishyam 2 in its second weekend remained the first choice. Drishyam 2 for certain has dented the business of Bhediya but regardless of that, the numbers had to be higher than what it has eventually ended up getting on the first two days. The cummulative nett total of Bhediya and Drishyam 2 is over Rs. 23 cr nett, making it among the best ticketing days for Bollywood in 2022. The sum total on Sunday can go over Rs. 30 cr nett if all goes well.