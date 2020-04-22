EXCLUSIVE: Angrezi Medium's Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal: Irrfan's will to fight is next level

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Angrezi Medium stars Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal opens up on working with Irrfan. Read.

Angrezi Medium, another installment to Hindi Medium, starred Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepika Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The movie which was supposed to release in theatres in March had to go for a digital release post lockdown was announced in the view of coronavirus outbreak. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal opened up on the atmosphere on the sets with Irrfan during shooting. Angrezi Medium was Irrfan's first movie post battling neuroendocrine tumor.

Opening up on how Irrfan kept the atmosphere positive on sets, Radhika shared, "Everybody was aware of and sensitive to the situation. I think the credit goes to Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania, and the whole team. The respect that they gave him was commendable. Especially for Homi and Irrfan sir, they understand each other like no one else. Watching Irrfan sir work, no layman would know that he battled with the disease recently. He was involved in the process. He gave his 200 percent. He would do lines as many times as you want."

She continued, "After the shoot, he would sit with us, discuss scenes, the atmosphere was so positive, and the credit goes to Irrfan sir and the team. What he has done is just inexplicable. He is all hearts."

Deepak, who has worked with Irrfan before, recalled, "He is a philosopher, apart from being a great actor. The graph and depth in his performance that I have witnessed since Maqbool is amazing. He has a different philosophy. Once I called him after knowing about his condition and asked him 'Irrfan bhai, yeh jo role mila hai, upar wale ne jo yeh role diya, ab kya karenge, ise kaise dekh rahe hain.' And he said, 'arey haan bhai, ab upar waale ne bol diya hai, ab laga process, hunar nikal, craft, jitna bhi, ab dikha.' I heard that and I became emotional that he said such things with humour and wit. His perseverance and will to fight is next level."

