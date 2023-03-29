Bholaa Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's film sells 22,000 tickets in national chains 6 hours prior to release day

Ajay Devgn and Tabu led Bholaa has so far had slow advance bookings for the opening day. Although the advance bookings opened on a good note, the momentum has not been as good. The film brings Ajay and Tabu back together after the blockbuster success of Drishyam 2 and a similar result was expected for their next collaboration, but that doesn't seem too likely based on the numbers that are coming. The mass actioner shall rely on spot bookings for a respectable opening day number.

Bholaa Has Sold 22,000 Tickets At National Multiplexes As At 6PM, A Day Prior To Its Release

The Ajay-Tabu starrer has sold around 22,000 tickets from national chains, 6 hours prior to the release day. The numbers are not adequate and by the end of the day, the total count would be around 35,000 tickets, which is around one-third of the number of tickets that Drishyam 2 sold prior to its release. Unlike Drishyam 2 which released on a non-holiday Friday, Bholaa has the benefit of Maha-Shivratri and that should aid the opening day numbers a fair bit. Also, since it is a single screen pleaser, we can expect some good mass support through the course of the day.

Bholaa's Release Plan Is Kind Of A Mixed Bag

The release of Bholaa is an interesting one. It will get the benefit of a few holidays in its initial run but since its release coincides with Ramzan, the Muslim crowd will stay away. There is no Hindi film competition for three weeks and it will enjoy a free run till the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Whether the film capitalises on the open run that it gets or not is yet to be seen.

Bholaa Finds A Tough All India Competitor In Dasara

Based on a number of factors, Bholaa may take an opening of around Rs 10 - 11 crores nett in India. If the public reports are favourable, it will be very good for the prospects of the film. Bholaa is quite an expensive film and the theatrical business is extremely crucial for the investors. Bholaa releases alongside Dasara. Dasara's opening day shall be higher than Bholaa on an India and worldwide level but since Hindi films tend to hold better, we can expect Bholaa to trump Dasara from day 2 if the word of mouth is on the positive side. Dasara also has a dubbed Hindi version that releases tomorrow and it is to be seen if that film can dent Bholaa's prospects.

