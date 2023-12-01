Top 10 Bollywood comedy actors who gave us belly laughs: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and more
Comedy is one of the much-loved yet difficult genres. Take a look at 10 Bollywood comedy actors; from Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal to Rajpal Yadav who’ve nailed it with their performances.
Comedy as a genre is really difficult to pull off. Hands down, it is not everyone’s cup of tea. Nonetheless, when it comes to Bollywood, we’ve got a plethora of talented artists, and guess what, their comic timing is so apt that they never cease to entertain the audience. These Bollywood comedy actors come onscreen and always tickle the funny bones of movie lovers, leaving fans wanting more of them.
From Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal to Sanjay Mishra; the list goes on and on. Let’s take a look at the list of some of the most prolific Bollywood comedy actors who are fans' favorites.
10 Bollywood comedy actors who never cease to bring smiles to the audience’s face
1. Akshay Kumar
- Birthdate: September 9, 1967
- Birthplace: Amritsar, Punjab, India
Khiladi Kumar Akshay Kumar’s versatility doesn’t really need any introduction. His long list of filmography speaks volumes about his craft, which is a perfect mix of commercial and social films. The actor effortlessly makes everyone burst into a peal of hysterical laughter when it comes to comedy.
Top 5 Akshay Kumar comedy movies are:
- Hera Pheri franchise
- Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi
- Welcome
- Bhagam Bhaag
- De Dana Dan
2. Govinda
- Birthdate: December 21, 1963
- Birthplace: Virar, Maharashtra, India
Govinda is one of the best comedy actors in Bollywood. It won’t be wrong to say that his witty charm onscreen made him a synonym for comedy, especially in the 90s. When it comes to selecting some of the best comedy movies of Govinda, the choice becomes a little difficult because they’re all just evergreen.
Top 5 Govinda comedy movies are:
- Bhaagam Bhag
- Hero No. 1
- Partner
- Hadh Kar Di Aapne
- Aunty No. 1
3. Varun Dhawan
- Birthdate: April 24, 1987
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Varun Dhawan is one of the extremely talented actors in the current lot of actors. Be it reel or real life, he is amongst the finest funny actors of Bollywood as humor comes naturally to him. Let’s call it his father, David Dhawan’s effect, but he surely can bring so much energy onscreen and off-screen with his charming presence.
Top 5 Varun Dhawan comedy movies are:
- Main Tera Hero
- Judwaa 2
- Badrinath Ki Dulhania
- Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
- Dilwale
4. Rajpal Yadav
- Birthdate: March 16, 1971
- Birthplace: Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
It goes without saying that Rajpal Yadav is actually one of the best comedy actors in India. Over the years, he has been responsible for giving everyone a barrel of laughter. Over the years, he has entertained the audience so much that mere the mention of his name can bring a smile to one’s face.
When it comes to Rajpal Yadav, one can surely feel spoiled for choice, but the fact is you won’t be disappointed with any of his films. No wonder, he has inspired several memes on social media with his iconic characters.
Top 5 Rajpal Yadav comedy movies are:
- Chup Chup Ke
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa
- Bhagam Bhag
- De Dana Dan
- Waqt: The Race Against Time
5. Johny Lever
- Birthdate: August 14, 1957
- Birthplace: Kanigiri, Andhra Pradesh, India
Veteran comedian actor Johny Lever is rightly one of the best comedy actors in Bollywood. Effortlessly amusing the audience with his wit and humor, he has been in the industry for quite some time now. The legendary Hindi comedian actor in Bollywood, Johny can make one laugh merely with his expressions.
Top 5 Johny Lever comedy movies are:
- Dulhe Raja
- De Dana Dan
- Hadh Kar Di Aapne
- Golmaal franchise
- Phir Hera Pheri
6. Sanjay Mishra
- Birthdate: October 6, 1963
- Birthplace: Darbhanga, Bihar, India
The list will surely remain incomplete without the mention of one of the best comedy actors in Bollywood, Sanjay Mishra. The actor whose mere presence onscreen is enough to tickle one’s funny bone has been recognized with several accolades for his extreme talent.
Top 5 Sanjay Mishra comedy movies are:
- Dhamaal
- Golmaal franchise
- All The Best
- Welcome
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
7. Paresh Rawal
- Birthdate: May 30, 1955
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is also an exceptional talent in Bollywood. From serious roles to comic roles, he undeniably is one of the best comedy actors in India. He surely knows how to strike the right chords with his audience with every role he takes up.
Top 5 Paresh Rawal comedy movies are:
- Hera Pheri franchise
- Welcome
- Bhagam Bhaag
- De Dana Dan
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa
8. Arshad Warsi
- Birthdate: April 19, 1968
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Speaking of comedy actors in Bollywood and Arshad Warsi, the only name that comes to mind is Circuit! Well, his portrayal of the role became iconic, but hands down his talent actually speaks for him. Adding a different energy to the film, Arshad Warsi is definitely a fans favorite. No wonder, most of his films have also inspired successful sequels.
Top 5 Arshad Warsi comedy movies are:
- Munna Bhai franchise
- Golmaal franchise
- Dhamaal franchise
- Jolly LLB franchise
- Salaam Namaste
9. Deepak Dobriyal
- Birthdate: September 1, 1975
- Birthplace: Pauri Garhwal, Uttrakhand, India
Speaking of Deepak Dobriyal, how can one forget his immortal dialogue, “You’re a good question”! The actor who made everyone laugh out loud with innocence in his characters is sure to make it to the list of best Bollywood comedy actors.
Top 5 Deepak Dobriyal comedy movies are:
- Tanu Weds Manu franchise
- Hindi Medium franchise
- Bhediya
- Good Luck Jerry
- Bholaa
10. Varun Sharma
- Birthdate: February 4, 1990
- Birthplace: Jalandhar, Punjab, India
The ‘chucha’ of Bollywood, Varun Sharma, is amongst the most loved and funny actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the best comedy actors. The actor has effortless laughter with his works in all his projects.
Top 5 Varun Sharma comedy movies are:
- Fukrey franchise
- Dilwale
- Chhichhore
- Roohi
- Arjun Patiala.
Which one from the above list is your favorite, do let us know in the comments section!
ALSO READ: Cast of Kal Ho Naa Ho Then vs Now: Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan; a look at actors after 20 years
Bollywood comedy actors
Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years...