Top 10 Bollywood comedy actors who gave us belly laughs: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and more

Comedy as a genre is really difficult to pull off. Hands down, it is not everyone’s cup of tea. Nonetheless, when it comes to Bollywood, we’ve got a plethora of talented artists, and guess what, their comic timing is so apt that they never cease to entertain the audience. These Bollywood comedy actors come onscreen and always tickle the funny bones of movie lovers, leaving fans wanting more of them.

From Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal to Sanjay Mishra; the list goes on and on. Let’s take a look at the list of some of the most prolific Bollywood comedy actors who are fans' favorites.

10 Bollywood comedy actors who never cease to bring smiles to the audience’s face

1. Akshay Kumar

Birthdate: September 9, 1967

September 9, 1967 Birthplace: Amritsar, Punjab, India

Khiladi Kumar Akshay Kumar’s versatility doesn’t really need any introduction. His long list of filmography speaks volumes about his craft, which is a perfect mix of commercial and social films. The actor effortlessly makes everyone burst into a peal of hysterical laughter when it comes to comedy.

Top 5 Akshay Kumar comedy movies are:

Hera Pheri franchise

Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi

Welcome

Bhagam Bhaag

De Dana Dan

2. Govinda

Birthdate: December 21, 1963

December 21, 1963 Birthplace: Virar, Maharashtra, India

Govinda is one of the best comedy actors in Bollywood. It won’t be wrong to say that his witty charm onscreen made him a synonym for comedy, especially in the 90s. When it comes to selecting some of the best comedy movies of Govinda, the choice becomes a little difficult because they’re all just evergreen.

Top 5 Govinda comedy movies are:

Bhaagam Bhag

Hero No. 1

Partner

Hadh Kar Di Aapne

Aunty No. 1

3. Varun Dhawan

Birthdate: April 24, 1987

April 24, 1987 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Varun Dhawan is one of the extremely talented actors in the current lot of actors. Be it reel or real life, he is amongst the finest funny actors of Bollywood as humor comes naturally to him. Let’s call it his father, David Dhawan’s effect, but he surely can bring so much energy onscreen and off-screen with his charming presence.

Top 5 Varun Dhawan comedy movies are:

Main Tera Hero

Judwaa 2

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Dilwale

4. Rajpal Yadav

Advertisement

Birthdate: March 16, 1971

March 16, 1971 Birthplace: Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India

It goes without saying that Rajpal Yadav is actually one of the best comedy actors in India. Over the years, he has been responsible for giving everyone a barrel of laughter. Over the years, he has entertained the audience so much that mere the mention of his name can bring a smile to one’s face.

When it comes to Rajpal Yadav, one can surely feel spoiled for choice, but the fact is you won’t be disappointed with any of his films. No wonder, he has inspired several memes on social media with his iconic characters.

Top 5 Rajpal Yadav comedy movies are:

Chup Chup Ke

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhagam Bhag

De Dana Dan

Waqt: The Race Against Time

5. Johny Lever

Birthdate: August 14, 1957

August 14, 1957 Birthplace: Kanigiri, Andhra Pradesh, India

Veteran comedian actor Johny Lever is rightly one of the best comedy actors in Bollywood. Effortlessly amusing the audience with his wit and humor, he has been in the industry for quite some time now. The legendary Hindi comedian actor in Bollywood, Johny can make one laugh merely with his expressions.

Top 5 Johny Lever comedy movies are:

Dulhe Raja

De Dana Dan

Hadh Kar Di Aapne

Golmaal franchise

Phir Hera Pheri

6. Sanjay Mishra

Birthdate: October 6, 1963

October 6, 1963 Birthplace: Darbhanga, Bihar, India

The list will surely remain incomplete without the mention of one of the best comedy actors in Bollywood, Sanjay Mishra. The actor whose mere presence onscreen is enough to tickle one’s funny bone has been recognized with several accolades for his extreme talent.

Top 5 Sanjay Mishra comedy movies are:

Dhamaal

Golmaal franchise

All The Best

Welcome

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

7. Paresh Rawal

Advertisement

Birthdate: May 30, 1955

May 30, 1955 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is also an exceptional talent in Bollywood. From serious roles to comic roles, he undeniably is one of the best comedy actors in India. He surely knows how to strike the right chords with his audience with every role he takes up.

Top 5 Paresh Rawal comedy movies are:

Hera Pheri franchise

Welcome

Bhagam Bhaag

De Dana Dan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

8. Arshad Warsi

Birthdate: April 19, 1968

April 19, 1968 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Speaking of comedy actors in Bollywood and Arshad Warsi, the only name that comes to mind is Circuit! Well, his portrayal of the role became iconic, but hands down his talent actually speaks for him. Adding a different energy to the film, Arshad Warsi is definitely a fans favorite. No wonder, most of his films have also inspired successful sequels.

Top 5 Arshad Warsi comedy movies are:

Munna Bhai franchise

Golmaal franchise

Dhamaal franchise

Jolly LLB franchise

Salaam Namaste

9. Deepak Dobriyal

Birthdate: September 1, 1975

September 1, 1975 Birthplace: Pauri Garhwal, Uttrakhand, India

Speaking of Deepak Dobriyal, how can one forget his immortal dialogue, “You’re a good question”! The actor who made everyone laugh out loud with innocence in his characters is sure to make it to the list of best Bollywood comedy actors.

Top 5 Deepak Dobriyal comedy movies are:

Tanu Weds Manu franchise

Hindi Medium franchise

Bhediya

Good Luck Jerry

Bholaa

10. Varun Sharma

Birthdate: February 4, 1990

February 4, 1990 Birthplace: Jalandhar, Punjab, India

The ‘chucha’ of Bollywood, Varun Sharma, is amongst the most loved and funny actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the best comedy actors. The actor has effortless laughter with his works in all his projects.

Advertisement

Top 5 Varun Sharma comedy movies are:

Fukrey franchise

Dilwale

Chhichhore

Roohi

Arjun Patiala.

Which one from the above list is your favorite, do let us know in the comments section!

ALSO READ: Cast of Kal Ho Naa Ho Then vs Now: Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan; a look at actors after 20 years