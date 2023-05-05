Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo Ep 1-2 Review: Dimple Kapadia's crime-drama promises to get better after a shaky start

Plot:

The story of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo revolves around a very strong and powerful woman, lovingly called as Rani Ba, played by Dimple Kapadia, her two daughters-in-law played by Isha Talwar and Angira Dhar and her daughter played by Radhika Madan, who are involved in the illegal production and trade business of a drug called Flamingo, without the knowledge of the two sons of Rani Ba who have just returned from the United States. A death in a night bar in Mumbai, caused by the consumption of Flamingo, leads to the start of an investigation to find out who is responsible for the production and distribution of Flamingo in the country. With the investigative forces along with her enemies behind her, it's up to Rani Ba, her daughters-in-law and her daughter to salvage themselves from a very difficult situation.

What works:

The premise of the show is quite intriguing and every character is mysterious in their own way. There is a lot of scope to explore different equations and dynamics.

The show is quirky and there are scenes that make you chuckle. The comedy is situational.

The action scenes, especially in the first episode, are effective. They are hardcore and look quite savage, when being performed by the ladies.

Sachin-Jigar's background music deserves browny points.

What doesn't:

The screenplay is incoherent. There are pacing issues if we go simply by the first two episodes. The end of the second episode does however indicate that the ante will be upped in the episodes to follow.

There are scenes that feel forced or out of place. A number of scenes feel unneccesarily long and seem to be leading nowhere.

The haphazard use of curses do get on the nerves after a point. The usage of curses isn't a problem but it is how ineffectively they are used is where the problem lies.

Performances:

Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar and Angira Dhar are all a powerhouse of acting and enjoy a solid screen presence.

Deepak Dobriyal looks intimidating in however little is seen of him in the first two episodes. He might yet again become the pick of the actors.

Varun Mitra and Ashish Verma as the two sons of Rani Ma so far have nothing interesting to offer. They are let down by the writing.

Jimit Trivedi as the investigating officer may get his moments to shine, eventually in the show.



Verdict:

Going by the first two episodes of Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, there certainly is something interesting that is brewing but the episodes in question leave a lot left to be desired. The premise and the setting is the driving force and that is what keeps one hooked onto the show just a bit longer.

You can watch Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, on its respective digital platform.

