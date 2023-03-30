Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn aces the action scenes like a boss

Plot:

IPS officer Diana (Tabu) seizes a truck loaded with Rs 1000 crore worth of cocaine owned by a drug lord, Ashwathama (Deepak Dobriyal). A series of events puts a prisoner, Bholaa (Ajay Devgn) in the midst of this fight between the cops and the gangsters. Bholaa shoulders the responsibility of saving the police community from the wrath of the drug lord, in lieu of getting support from the cops to ensure the well-being of his daughter. Does he succeed in doing so? All the action, drama and thrill will unfold when you watch Bholaa.

What Works:

The Ajay Devgn starrer is loaded with brilliantly choreographed action sequences which are sure to induce goosebumps. There are certain elevations that his character has got through the course of the film which stand out in the narrative. Watch out for the Trishul combat scene and the pre-interval block, which act as the main highlights of the film.

The prolonged 6-minute bike chase sequence also keeps you on the edge of your seat and speaks volumes about Devgn’s calibre as a director to pull off a sleek action scene with conviction. Tabu’s entry sequence is also well designed.

The film has been paced well in first half, but there are moments in the second half that feel like a slog through the course of its modest runtime. The story is easy to follow, but also predictable. Ajay doesn't disappoint on the directorial front and is mostly in control of the subject matter as a director, however the screenplay could have been better. The comic portions are decent.

What Doesn't:

The pace in the second half dips and the relatively weak screenplay is saved by some well-designed action sequences. The flashback episodes are rushed through and they don't add much depth to the story. It’s a new dimension added to the story from the Tamil Original, however, the mediocre presentation doesn't help establish a strong emotional connect that is required for a film of this sort. You don’t root for the character of Bholaa through his journey. The daughter emotion also doesn’t hit the right note.

The dialogues lack the punch that a mass-oriented film like Bholaa should ideally have. Slightly better work on this front would have helped significantly. Although the film has been marketed as a 3D film, it doesn't really add much to it. The effects aren't many and aren't really significant enough to command a watch in the 3D format. The close-up shots of the actors aren’t pleasing on the eyes, especially in 3D. The climax action too could have been better.

Performances:

Ajay Devgn essays his role of Bholaa very well. He has great body language and commands a solid screen presence. His confrontation sequences with the villains are among the major highlights. He aces the action sequences like a boss. Bholaa is yet another strong performance in Ajay Devgn's illustrious filmography.

Advertisement

Tabu plays the role of an IPS officer very sincerely. She makes good use of her acting range and delivers a formidable performance. Deepak Dobriyal delivers a knockout performance. He is exceptional as Ashwathama. His performance is riveting and he deserves numerous accolades.

Advertisement

Gajraj Rao and every other supporting actor lends good support, however, it’s Sanjay Mishra who stands out from the ensemble. There's a special surprise cameo as well to watch out for.

Verdict:

Bholaa primarily rides on well-designed action scenes directed tactfully by Ajay Devgn and his team. It has presented the 'Mass Maharaja' just as he deserves to be presented though the adaptation warranted a better screenplay and pacing in the second half. It makes for big screen watch for action lovers and Ajay Devgn fans.