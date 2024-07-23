Meet actor who started with modeling, worked alongside Emraan Hashmi, married into Bhatt family and is now a DJ

There have been examples of many actors in the film industry who started at a young age, worked in numerous movies, but later decided to change their career paths. One of them is Udita Goswami, who began modeling at 16 and then went on to star in various popular films, making a hit on-screen pairing with Emraan Hashmi. She is married to filmmaker Mohit Suri and has become a professional DJ. Let’s take a closer look at Udita’s filmography, personal life, and current work.

Udita Goswami’s acting career

After doing modeling assignments and featuring in commercials, Udita Goswami made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Pooja Bhatt’s crime thriller Paap, starring opposite John Abraham. In 2005, she worked with Emraan Hashmi in Zeher, which was the directorial debut of her now-husband Mohit Suri. Her romantic song Agar Tum Mil Jao, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, lives in the hearts of music enthusiasts till date.

Later, Udita starred in the thriller movie Aksar with Emraan and Dino Morea, which was released in 2006. Apart from these, her filmography includes titles like Aggar, Fox, Rokkk, Mere Dost Picture Abhi Baki Hai, and more.

In 2012, she appeared in the thriller drama Diary of a Butterfly.

Udita Goswami’s personal life

In 2013, Udita Goswami tied the knot with Mohit Suri, who has directed films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend, and more. Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, and Robin Bhatt are Mohit’s maternal uncles. Thus, Udita is related to the Bhatt family by marriage, making her the sister-in-law of Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, and others.

Advertisement

Mohit and Udita are parents to two children, a daughter and a son.

Udita Goswami’s current work and social media presence

After quitting acting, Udita Goswami became a celebrity DJ due to her immense love for music. She performs at various events and shares about her gigs on social media. Udita has an active Instagram account where she not only posts about her profession but also candid glimpses of herself with her husband and kids. She enjoys a following of over 263K on the platform.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who made debut in Shah Rukh Khan film but now takes up selective work and is happily married to Indian cricketer