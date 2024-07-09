Alia Bhatt QUIZ: Consider yourself a big fan of Jigra star? Answer these 9 questions to prove your love

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in Indian cinema. After starting her career with a leading role in the 2012 film Student of the Year, she went on to star in movies of various genres. Alia’s acting prowess has time and again impressed the audience and has earned her critical acclaim along with box-office success.

Looking ahead, Alia Bhatt is set to star in the action thriller Jigra. She also has a YRF Spy Universe movie and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic Love & War in her lineup. Alia made her Hollywood debut in 2023 with Heart of Stone and has also graced many prestigious international events. As Alia moves further towards global dominance, her fans cannot wait to see what’s next for her. On the personal front, Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor, and they share a daughter, Raha.

Did you know all the above facts about Alia already? Do you consider yourself her greatest fan? Then, here’s your chance to prove it. Answer these 9 questions and test your knowledge about the leading lady.

