EXCLUSIVE: Showtime’s Emraan Hashmi on nepotism; ‘Might not have got grand launch like other star kids but…’

Emraan Hashmi is currently preparing for the release of his much-anticipated series, Showtime. Offering a peek into the clandestine truths of the film industry, the show is set to premiere on OTT next month. The release of the trailer has sparked tremendous excitement among viewers. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the team behind the show discussed various aspects, including their perspective on nepotism. Reflecting on his own journey, Emraan shared that while he may not have received a grand debut like other star kids, his path was still smooth due to his association with a film family.

Emraan Hashmi gives opinion on nepotism citing his own journey as an example

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi, along with Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, and director Mihir Desai of the upcoming series Showtime, engaged in a thoughtful discussion. Offering his take on nepotism, Emraan remarked, “There definitely is an advantage for people in the industry to find inroads or just get your foot in the door when you want to have.. just see your dreams fulfilled. But eventually the audience decides.”

Reflecting on his personal journey, Emraan shared, “I, for one, have had the privilege of being part of a film family. I probably might not have got the grand launch that some other star kids would have had but it was easy.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by outsiders, the actor expressed, “It is tougher for someone and I’ve seen it along the way before I got into the industry because I have been an assistant director and I have seen that it is difficult. Forget about getting an audition or getting cast in a film, even getting a meeting with the AD and entry to the office and access to the office is difficult.”

Emraan Hashmi on reality for outsiders

Emraan further emphasized, “Now, this is a kind of reality for outsiders. It's good to protest about it to a certain point. If you're going to use that as a crutch, I think there lies a problem because then it becomes an excuse.”

He elaborated, “It becomes an excuse and you start relying on that excuse. But there are more exceptions where there have been people who have pushed through and this excuse doesn't allow you to push through because you're constantly telling yourself the narrative that, ‘Okay, I can't get in because it's not going to be easy for me.’”

Emraan suggested an alternative approach, stating, “But if you just change the narrative and say that ‘Okay, this is my reality. If I were just to push a little bit more, that's my reality, that's the hand that's dealt to me.’ There are enough success stories of people from the outside.”

More about Emraan Hashmi starrer series Showtime

Showtime delves into the power struggles and backstage conflicts prevalent in the Bollywood industry. The show boasts an ensemble cast featuring Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Vijay Raaz, among others, in pivotal roles.

Created by Sumit Roy and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the screenplay is crafted by Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Lara Chandni, while the dialogues are penned by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma.

Set to premiere on March 8, Showtime will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

