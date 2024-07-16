Meet actor who made debut in a Shah Rukh Khan film but now takes up selective work and is happily married to Indian cricketer

Do you remember the movie Chak De India? The beloved sports drama film headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and 16 actresses as hockey players was released in 2007. The film marked the Bollywood debut of several of those actresses including Sagarika Ghatge. Sagarika went on to star in a few more Hindi films and OTT projects. She is also happily married to former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan. Let’s take a closer look at Sagarika’s acting career and personal life.

Sagarika Ghatge’s filmography

In Chak De India, Sagarika Ghatge played the role of Preeti Sabharwal. Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of her field hockey coach Kabir Khan and she shared the screen with actresses like Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, and others. She received a lot of acclaim for her performance in the film.

In 2009, Sagarika appeared in the thriller film Fox alongside Sunny Deol, Arjun Rampal, and Udita Goswami. Her filmography also includes Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush, and Irada. Apart from these, she has also worked in Marathi and Punjabi titles.

Sagarika Ghatge’s television and OTT work

Sagarika Ghatge has participated in the sixth season of the stunt reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She emerged as a finalist on the show.

In the OTT space, Sagarika has worked in the web series BOSS: Baap of Special Services with Karan Singh Grover. She also starred in the 2020 television movie Footfairy.

Sagarika Ghatge’s personal life

Sagarika Ghatge dated former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan for a long time before tying the knot with him in November, 2017. They got married in a civil ceremony and later had a grand celebration with their families and friends.

Sagarika has an active social media presence with her Instagram account having a following of close to 2 million. On her handle, she shares glimpses from her time with Zaheer, much to the delight of their fans. Sagarika also posts candid pictures of herself, offering a peek into her vacations and special events.

She also shares about her fashion label of hand painted clothing.

