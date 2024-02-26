Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal unveil exciting slate of upcoming projects under their production house; details inside

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are soon to embrace parenthood. Ahead of their special day, the couple's Pushing Buttons Studios unveiled a bunch of exciting slate of upcoming projects. Scroll down for the detailed report.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's Pushing Buttons Studios reveal exciting line of projects

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's Pushing Buttons Studios have been marking waves in the industry. The star couple founded this production house in March 2021.

Following their grand debut at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival last month with Girls Will Be Girls, the studio has announced an impressive lineup of projects that underline their commitment to innovation and groundbreaking storytelling.

Here is the complete detail of the lineup projects:

1. Girls Will Be Girls (coming-of-age drama) - A film By Shuchi Talati

Speaking about Girls Will Be Girls, it follows the journey of 16-year-old Mira, whose sexy, rebellious coming of age is disrupted by her young mother, who never got to come of age herself.

2. Papita (Crime Thriller) - A film By Akash Bhatia

Porus Bisht, a Mumbai paparazzi photographer with a knack for voyeurism, aspires to transcend his profession and become a respected photographer. His story takes a turn when he captures a pivotal moment involving a renowned celebrity, altering both his career and life.

3. Doggie Stylez (Adult Animation) - A film by Ashutosh Pathak

Delving into the story, Doggie Stylez is a tongue-in-cheek satire on modern humans, told through the lens of a society of dogs imitating human values and failing. How can they succeed, really, when even humans can't?

4. Pinky Promise (Musical Comedy) - Written by Amitosh Nagpal

In a small hillock town of Himachal Pradesh, Pinky, a spirited dancer, and Goldie, a talented singer from a rival Bhajan-Mandli, find themselves entangled in a forbidden love. Despite their feuding families, they defy expectations and embark on a joyous musical journey, creating a modern-day Romeo and Juliet tale with a heartwarming and happily-ever-after twist.

5. RiAlity (Documentary) - A film by Rahul Singh Datta

In the whirlwind of wedding planning, demanding jobs, and tricky relationships, Ali and Richa cling to each other for the ride of their lives.

6. Miss Palmoliv All Night Cabaret (Fantasy Drama) - A film by Kamal Swaroop

A revolutionary celibate daku, Bhavani Singh, and a cabaret dancer, Miss Palmolive, embark on a platonic musical journey through the fantastical world of Cinemata, where the government discovers that only a kiss can defeat him.

Expressing her excitement for the upcoming projects, Richa Chadha stated, "We are driven by a passion for storytelling and a commitment to bring fresh, diverse narratives to the forefront. The success of 'Girls Will Be Girls' at Sundance has fueled our determination to continue pushing creative boundaries."

On the other hand, Ali Fazal said, "Pushing Buttons Studios is not just a production house; it's a platform for artists to collaborate, experiment, and create memorable experiences for audiences. We are excited about the diverse range of projects in our pipeline."

Meanwhile, on February 9, the couple made a collaborative post on Instagram and announced that they are going to embrace parenthood soon.

