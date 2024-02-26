WATCH: Ali Fazal serves true husband vibe as he helps pregnant wife Richa Chadha sit comfortably inside car

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the loveliest couples in the film industry. They legally got married in 2020 but first crossed each other’s paths on the Fukrey film set. Their romance began almost a decade ago during the movie’s production. On February 9, the couple made a collaborative post on their Instagram accounts to share the news that they are set to embrace parenthood for the first time very soon. Today, February 26, the couple was spotted together in the city and the video of Ali helping his pregnant wife sitting inside a car melted our hearts.

Ali Fazal helps pregnant wife Richa Chadha sit inside a car during their day outing

A video on Instagram shows Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha enjoying their lunch outside in Mumbai today, February 26. As they came out of the restaurant, the couple posed happily for the paparazzi. After the photo session, Ali can be seen helping pregnant Richa get inside the car and sit comfortably.

For the outing, Richa wore a colorful long dress while Ali opted for a t-shirt, jacket, and jeans.

Watch the adorable video of the soon-to-be-parents:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce pregnancy

Taking to their Instagram handles on February 9, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha revealed the news that the couple is going to be parents soon. Sharing two pictures, they captioned it, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in the world (happy face).” The first picture shows the text “1+1=3” while the second picture is a glimpse of the couple posing romantically.

Advertisement

Ali Fazal once shared how he bonded with Richa Chadha

During a recent podcast Cyrus said, Ali Fazal opened up on how he bonded with his wife Richa Chadha. He mentioned that he was attempting to leave a good impression on her. He admired her, thinking she was an amazing girl.

Ali shared, “I think I was trying to impress her. I thought she was cool, this badass chick. I’d never seen a girl act like that. I don’t think I’d seen someone with that range for a long, long time in Indian cinema. When I saw her do Oye Lucky and Wasseypur, she had this entire range.”

He mentioned that during the Fukrey reading session, he vividly remembers being emotionally chosen to sit next to her, engaging in that silly yet endearing gesture. After that, they eventually start to converse widely and find common ground on various topics.

Recalling the incident, he said, “I remember we were reading for Fukrey and I don’t know why I just went and sat next to her.” He called it silly and further added, “I wanted to be part of the conversation, and I’m like, ‘Oh, you want this dish? You want this?’ And the same dish is right here. It was unnecessary chivalry. Then we started talking a lot. We bonded on a lot of things actually.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s work front

On the professional front, Richa Chadha is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited Heeramandi. The Netflix movie also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, and is scheduled for release in 2024. On the other hand, Ali Fazal will feature in Mirzapur 3 and Metro in Dino, along with other projects.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal announce pregnancy; Dia Mirza, Saba Azad, more celebs are all hearts