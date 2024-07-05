Ricky Kej reacts to ‘Liver Doc’ calling Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘health illiterate’: 'Might be rude, but not wrong’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently posted a lengthy statement on her social media account following criticism from Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, also known as 'The Liver Doc,' who labeled her as 'health illiterate.'

This came after Samantha shared a post about hydrogen peroxide nebulization. Taking to Instagram, Samantha expressed her desire for the doctor to maintain a respectful tone. Now, Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej has come out in support of the doctor as he reacted to Prabhu's post.

Having recently been diagnosed with Myositis, Samantha clarified that her suggestion of hydrogen peroxide nebulization was made with good intentions, based on advice from a highly qualified doctor.

Ricky Kej voices support for Liver Doc on calling out Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Ricky took to the comments section of Sam's clarification post and wished a speedy recovery, acknowledging the challenges faced and expressing the belief in the importance of medical advice being shared responsibly, particularly by non-medical professionals and influential celebrities.

Kej raised concern about endorsements of processed pet foods and unhealthy sugary products, attributed to financial motivations which may raise skepticism. There was emphasis on the potential dangers of advocating unproven treatments, mentioning the lack of clinical trials and peer-reviewed validation.

While acknowledging the doctor's criticism as potentially harsh yet partially valid, Kej wrote, "So the Doctor who attacked you (I cannot see his comments) may have been rude, but he was not completely wrong. One cannot play with people's lives with advice, which is half-baked".

Check out the post here:

Addressing The Liver Doc, Samantha wrote, "It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so proactive with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Nevermind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatment and not as a celebrity."

The Liver Doc calls out Samantha Ruth Prabhu for false medical advice

Taking to Twitter, The Liver Doc penned a long note reacting to Sam's post on the suggestion of hydrogen peroxide nebulization. He mentioned, "Influential Indian actress Ms. Samantha Ruth who is unfortunately a health and science illiterate advising millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen-peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections."

He also added that The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America issued a warning advising against the nebulization or inhalation of hydrogen peroxide due to its potential health risks.

The Liver Doc also responded to Prabhu's "provocative" criticism of her support for unscientific, pseudoscientific, and unsubstantiated alternative medicine treatments by portraying herself as a victim and advocating for more alternative practices.

He highlighted that she has a history of disseminating healthcare misinformation and has faced criticism previously. He expressed frustration that doctors like himself have to allocate time from their busy schedules to combat online misinformation, which is perpetuated by influential celebrity figures prioritizing engagement and monetization over public health considerations.

His focus remains on public health and disease prevention, and he emphasized a commitment to being direct, strongly critical, and factual in addressing these issues, without catering to emotional responses.

He also added that if celebrity influencers want to impact people positively, then, they start unlearning and re-learn, develop critical thinking skills, disregard logical fallacies and stand up for medical science instead of "playing victim" to the same science that is helping people survive into the future.

