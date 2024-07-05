Not Anushka Sharma, Vamika or Akaay but THIS personality features on Virat Kohli's phone wallpaper; fans are impressed

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved and celebrated couples. They never fail to show their affection for each other, both on and off the field. Recently, Virat and the Indian team were in Mumbai to celebrate their T20 win. Late on the night of July 4, he departed for London to be with his family. However, his phone wallpaper caught fans' attention, which did not feature Sharma or kids Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli. Scroll down to read more!

Virat Kohli's phone wallpaper goes viral

After celebrating the T20 World Cup in Mumbai on July 4, 2024, Virat Kohli jetted off to reunite with his wife, actress Anushka, and kids, Vamika and Akaay. Kohli was photographed late at night at the airport, and eagle-eyed fans noticed something interesting: his phone wallpaper. Surprisingly, it wasn’t a picture of his wife or kids. Instead, Kohli’s phone wallpaper featured Neem Karoli Baba, leaving fans in awe.

Check out the video and picture here:

Fans react to Virat Kohli's phone wallpaper

A fan took to Twitter and shared Kohli's picture and wrote, "Baba neem karoli really means a lot to Virat Kohli. he has put his pic as his wallpaper". One wrote, "Virat Kohli having wallpaper of Neem Karoli Baba on his phone... Jai Maharaj Ji". One fan shared, "Virat Kohli has kept the wallpaper of Baba Neem Karoli on his phone. Truly a devotee".

Advertisement

Who is Neem Karoli Baba?

Kohli and Anushka are devoted followers of Neem Karoli Baba, who passed away in 1973. The couple has frequently been seen visiting his ashrams in various cities.

Born in 1900 as Lakshman Narayan Sharma, Baba Neem Karoli left home soon after his marriage at the age of 11 to lead a life free from worldly possessions. A devout follower of the Hindu deity Hanuman, he became known as Maharaj-ji.

After traveling across India as a saint, he settled in the village of Neeb Karori, which was often misspelled as Neem Karoli. This is how he came to be known as Neem Karoli Baba. At his father’s request, he eventually returned to family life, having two sons and a daughter, while continuing his spiritual practices.

Neem Karoli Baba's teachings and spiritual lessons captivated locals and eventually gained popularity in the West. In the 1960s and 1970s, many Americans visited him to learn his wisdom, particularly his teachings on Bhakti Yoga.

Advertisement

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The duo recently welcomed her second child, a son named Akaay, in London. Since then, fans have been eager to learn more about the newborn. Virat and Anushka have consistently emphasized their commitment to keeping their children, Vamika and Akaay, out of the public eye.

Recently, during an RCB interview with Mr. Nags, Kohli was asked various questions, including about his children with Anushka Sharma, Vamika, and Akaay. Regarding his newborn, the RCB player mentioned that the baby was doing well, healthy, and everything was fine.

Providing an update on Vamika, Virat mentioned that she had started picking up a bat and was enjoying swinging it. He concluded by stating that ultimately, it would be their choice at the end of the day.

Anushka Sharma has been away from the film industry since her last appearance in Zero, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

She is now preparing for her upcoming release, Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic depicting the life of women cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli welcome baby boy; know the meaning of the name Akaay