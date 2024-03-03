WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh gets quick Gujarati lessons at Anant-Radhika's sangeet, courtesy Nita Ambani; Internet reacts

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish pre-wedding festivities are the current buzz on social media. The three-day gala affair which began on March 1 witnessed the magnificent sangeet ceremony last night. On the occasion, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh was the key highlight, he stirred the internet with his electrifying performance. Several remarkable moments from his performances have been doing the rounds on the internet. Among others, his banter with Nita Ambani caught fans’ attention as she gave the singer quick lessons in Gujarati.

Diljit Dosanjh and Nita Ambani's banter at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Among several videos and pictures that have been ruling the internet from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony; a delightful video has left fans gushing over. During the performance, a particular moment featured the Punjabi singer interacting with Nita Ambani who asked him in Gujarati, ‘Kem cho (How are you)?’ The actor immediately answers, ‘Maja Ma (I am fine)’ leaving the crowd cheer out loud.

Nita Ambani then added to the banter as she humorously asked him again where he lived in Gujarati. To which, Diljit remarked it was a bit difficult and asked its meaning. To which, he was told that it meant where does he live and in response to he said, “Main logon ke dilon mein ji (I live in people’s heart)” making the crowd applaud and break into a loud hoot.

Fans' reaction to Diljit Dosanjh's response

The witty banter between the two left fans elated as they couldn’t keep calm over Diljit Dosanjh’s sweet response towards his fans. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Greatest of all times,” another fan commented, “He is true Gentlemen,” a third fan remarked, “Dil me Forever while another fan exclaimed, “Bro slays like no one ever could”. In addition to this, several fans dropped red hearts and heart-emojis in the comments section.

Undeniably, Diljit Dosanjh made sure to infuse energy among the crowd as he set the stage ablaze with his hit numbers and also performed Bhangra on stage. Several videos showcased Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others grooving to the singer’s tunes.

Diljit Dosanjh shares videos dedicating Kapoor sisters-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

It goes without saying, as much as he enthralled the audiences, the Crew actor also enjoyed thoroughly and had his favorite moments which he shared with his social media family too. Earlier in the day, he shared a video with his Udta Punjab co-star and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who was seen persuaded by the singer’s magical tunes. In the video, he was also seen comparing the actress with international pop stars Rihanna and Beyonce.

The video shared by Diljit Dosanjh featured the royal couple- Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, who joined him onstage. Adding his vivacious energy among the crowd he said, “Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta aa hi hai, Kareena (They must be having their Rihanna and Beyonce, Kareena is everything to us),’ and started crooning to his super hit chartbuster Proper Patola where Bebo wowed the audience with her dance moves. “Queen @kareenakapoorkhan (accompanied by princess emoji) King #saifalikhan,” he wrote in the caption.

In addition to this, he also shared a video with Karisma Kapoor while he was singing his latest hit, Kinni Kinni leaving Lolo sway to his tunes.

Talking about his feeling, Dijit stated that he felt like Govinda as he shared the stage with ‘dancing queen’ Karisma Kapoor. “KINNI KINNI With Dancing Queen (accompanied by princess emoji) @therealkarismakapoor I Feel Like Govinda (accompanied by smiling face with sunglasses emoji)”

