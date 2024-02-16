Top 10 Bollywood romantic movies on Jio cinema to rekindle your love: Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho to Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bollywood romantic movies on Jiocinema consist of several films from different years made by many talented filmmakers. These films are in the romantic genre and have a story that left a lasting impression on the audience when they were released. In the time of OTT, these films can be enjoyed in the comfort of our homes with our loved ones. This curated and comprehensive list consists of films like Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

List of Bollywood romantic movies on Jio cinema

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most successful romantic movies in recent times. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur among others. The film's performances, story, and soundtrack were well-received upon release. It is also a part of the series of successful collaborations between Ranbir and Ayan.

2. Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Another film on the list starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Aashiqui 2 was directed by Mohit Suri and also had Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. A spiritual sequel to the 1990s Aashiqui starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, this one also had an equally successful soundtrack. The film also turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

3. Barfi! (2012)

Anurag Basu’s romantic comedy drama Barfi! Was one of the most well-received films of 2012. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. Set in the 1970s Darjeeling, it follows the adventures of a deaf-mute guy. Barfi! Was also India’s official entry to the Oscars but wasn’t selected. Barfi is often touted as one of the best films in Ranbir's career.

4. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was the last directorial effort of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra before he passed away. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. It was released during Diwali and became a major success. Jab Tak Hai Jaan follows the story of a bomb disposal expert and his romance with a girl.

5. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Veer-Zaara is helmed by Yash Chopra and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji. It follows the story of an Indian Air Force officer who is imprisoned in Pakistan under false charges. Years later, a daughter takes up his case to reunite him with his lover. The film and its music were successful upon release.

6. Hum Tum (2004)

Hum Tum stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead role and follows the romance between a cartoonist and a free-spirited woman across many years. The film earned Khan a National Film Award. Directed by Kunal Kohli, the film is written by him and Siddharth Anand. It met with mixed to positive reviews and became a box office success.

7. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kal Ho Naa Ho is directed by Nikkhil Advani and is backed by Karan Johar. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta and follows their lives. Its main theme is to live life to the fullest as we don't know what will happen next. Kal Ho Naa Ho remains one of the most successful films of SRK's career.

8. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham marks the second directorial effort of Karan Johar. The film has an ensemble star cast consisting of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. It talks about family values and centers on the Raichand family. K3G, as it's also called, remains one of the most successful romantic movies of Bollywood.

9. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani's play Shetal ne Kathe. It stars Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Upon its release, the film turned out to be a critical and financial success, earning several awards as well.

10. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, or DDLJ as its called, is the mother of all Bollywood romantic movies. Directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, the film follows the love story of Raj and Simran and the former’s efforts to win her father for their marriage approval. The film is a benchmark in terms of how much success any romantic film has seen in Bollywood. Several scenes and dialogues from the film are now a part of our popular culture.

