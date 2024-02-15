Top 11 most underrated Bollywood actors who deserve more attention: Vikrant Massey to Richa Chadha

Underrated Bollywood actors consist of actors with impeccable acting chops and amazing looks as well. But for various reasons, they haven't got their due and the kind of work that they deserve. This might be because of the stiff competition in the showbiz or just sheer luck. Here is a list where we take a look at ten such actors who deserve more success and limelight. This list includes names like Richa Chaddha and Vikrant Massey.

List of 11 underrated Bollywood actors

1. Vikrant Massey

Date of birth: 3 April, 1987

Vikrant Massey started his career with television and made his acting debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera. Since then, he has delivered one excellent performance after another in various films. In 2023, he received acclaim and success for his role in 12th Fail. But the actor is yet to tap into his full potential with the kind of work he has been mostly getting.

2. Richa Chadha

Date of birth: 3 April, 1987

Richa Chadha made a splash with her performance in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur and has since acted in several successful films like the Fukrey franchise, Masaan, and Sarbjit among others. Given the sheer talent that she possesses, she is yet to do the kind of films and roles she deserves. The actress has also turned into a producer with her husband Ali Fazal and plans to support independent voices.

Advertisement

3. Bhumi Pednekar

Date of birth: 18 July, 1989

Bhumi Pednekar worked as an assistant casting director at YRF before she ventured into acting with Dum Lage Ke Haisha as a plus-size woman. After that, the actress played all kinds of roles, be it a girl from a village, an octogenarian sharpshooter, and a journalist in Bihar. All these roles have been well received. Her fans and well-wishers want to see her in more interesting projects and big-budget films as well.

4. Gulshan Devaiah

Date of birth: 28 May, 1978

Gulshan Devaiah is truly one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood. In a brief period, he has played a variety of roles across genres with directors like Anurag Kashyap, Dibakara Banerjee, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He has been very selective with his professional choices. Given his talent, he truly deserves much more success and fame.

5. Radhika Apte

Date of birth: 7 September, 1985

It's a bit sad that we have to feature Radhika Apte in this list despite having a two-decade-long career. She started out playing a small role in Shahid Kapoor's Vaah Life Ho To Aisi! and then went on to star in films like Badlapur, Hunterr, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Padman, Andhadhun, Raat Akeli Hai, Monica O My Darling among others. She has also acted in several South Indian films. But the makers still haven't been able to tap into her full potential.

6. Adil Hussain

Date of birth: 5 October, 1963

Adil Hussain started acting in Assamese films in the 1980s and continued to do so for many years. His Bollywood breakthrough came with Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey and got further recognition with films like Ishqiya, Agent Vinod, Lootera, and English Vinglish. We hope to see him in more films and roles in the coming years as he has proven his mantle as a fine actor.

7. Swara Bhasker

Date of birth: 9 April, 1988

The words Swara Bhasker and underrated go hand in hand as she is easily one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Despite that, she has starred in very few roles comparatively. Some of her most successful films are Nil Battey Sannata, Guzaarish, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Raanjhanaa, and Veere Di Wedding. We hope to see more of her films and shows soon.

Advertisement

8. Ali Fazal

Date of birth: 15 October, 1986

After wifey Richa Chadha, it's time to acknowledge her husband Ali Fazal also. After a brief appearance in an Indian-American film, Ali received fame for his small yet impactful role in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots. He then went on to act in films like Fukrey and Happy Bhaag Jayegi as well as the web series Mirzapur. Ali has also appeared in Hollywood films like Furious 7, Kandahar, and Victoria & Abdul.

9. Amrita Puri

Date of birth: 15 October, 1986

Amrita Puri made her acting debut in 2013 with Sonam Kapoor's Aisha. Her performance in the film was well-received and she went on to star in films like Blood Money, Kai Po Che! and Neeyat. She has also done short films and television shows. On the OTT front, Puri has shows like Made In Heaven and Four More Shots Please! under her name. We hope that she gets all the more roles and fame she deserves.

10. Arshad Warsi

Date of birth: 19 April, 1968

Arshad Warsi is easily one of the most talented actors with impeccable comic timing. He is best known for his portrayal of Circuit in the Munna Bhai series. Apart from that, he has also acted in films like Dhamaal, Hulchul, Golmaal series, Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya, and the web series Asur. Warsi has been praised by his contemporaries and seniors like Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan, and Boman Irani. All of his fans feel that the actor still hasn't received his due even after so many years. We hope that it changes soon.

11. Jimmy Shergill

Date of birth: 3 December, 1970

The word underrated won't be able to justify Jimmy Shergill's career who started with Gulzar's Maachis and got his major breakthrough with Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein. Over the years, Jimmy has made a name for himself in not just Bollywood but in Punjabi cinema as well. But it still feels that the makers haven't been able to fully utilize his true potential.

ALSO READ: Top 8 Best Punjabi actors in Bollywood who continue to rule our hearts: From Akshay Kumar to Vicky Kaushal