Saif Ali Khan Attack: Arrested accused’s facial recognition is positive; cops claim he is same person as in CCTV

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his home on January 16, 2025, after which the police started their investigation. A picture of the intruder on the staircase of the building was captured on CCTV. Later, a suspect was arrested, and it was revealed that a facial recognition test would be conducted. Now, the results are out, and the police have claimed that he is the same person as seen in the CCTV footage.

According to ANI, the Mumbai Police have confirmed that the arrested accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, in the Saif Ali Khan attack case is the same person who was seen on the CCTV.

The agency’s tweet on X read, “Mumbai Police say, ‘Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person.’”

Earlier, it was revealed that the arrested accused is reportedly a Bangladeshi national. A report in ETimes mentioned that he will undergo a digital facial recognition test (FRT) at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina. The test’s objective was to verify if he was the same person as seen on the CCTV footage of Saif Ali Khan’s building on the night of the attack.

The report further shared that the police submitted blood samples, stained clothing from both the victim and the accused, and other evidence from the crime scene to FSL. The accused’s driving license, Bangladeshi ID cards saved on his phone, and some money transfers were also found during the investigation.

According to the portal, an officer said, “Facial recognition should match the face captured by CCTV footage at Saif's building. Forensic examiners will consider the overall shape and structure of the face during the analysis.”

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on January 21. He underwent surgery for his injuries, and his family was seen visiting him regularly at the hospital to check on his health. On January 26, Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, were spotted outside their residence amid police security.