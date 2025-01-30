Ibrahim Ali Khan has heartwarming gesture for dad Saif Ali Khan ahead of his debut: '2025 im coming…'

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s song Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut. Recently, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for the young actor and also recalled his collaborations with his parents. Now, Ibrahim has made a heartwarming gesture for his dad. He also expressed that he was coming to own 2025.

Today, January 30, 2025, Ibrahim Ali Khan took to Instagram and reshared a fan post. It showed pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim at ages 25 and 24 respectively. The resemblance between the father and son was uncanny.

Ibrahim captioned the post by saying, “2025 im coming for you.. slowly but surely, you’re mine (right-facing fist emoji) for dad (red heart emojis).”

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s story for Saif Ali Khan:

Ibrahim has been seen standing by his father’s side for the past few days. Saif was injured in an attack by an intruder on January 16 and his eldest son visited him at the hospital regularly.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Karan Johar shared a post dedicated to Ibrahim Ali Khan. He recalled his first meeting with Ibrahim’s mother Amrita Singh and how they bonded with each other.

Remembering his first encounter with Saif Ali Khan, Karan said, “With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru’s office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming & effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!!”

Talking about his collaborations with Amrita, Saif, and Sara Ali Khan, the filmmaker continued, “I know this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya and the wonderful 2 States with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!).”

He mentioned that the family had films in their blood, genes, and passion. Teasing Ibrahim’s debut, KJo added, “So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!”

With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Ibrahim Ali Khan has the film Sarzameen and a rom-com reportedly titled Naadaniyaan in his lineup. He will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Diler.