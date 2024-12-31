Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate selfie queen, and her photo dump on last day of 2024 is proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been acing the Instagram game ever since she debuted on the platform. Her candid glimpses from the sets and her family life keep the fans hooked. On the last day of 2024, she proved that she is the ultimate selfie queen as she dropped a beautiful photo dump.

Today, December 31, 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a series of selfies flaunting her beauty. The first slide was a sun-kissed picture taken against a snowy backdrop. The actress was seen wearing a black jacket and shades, with stunning rings on her hand.

In the second photo, she pouted for the camera as she wore a gray cap with a black and white jacket. Kareena’s red cheeks in the cold weather just enhanced her beauty. There were more selfies in the same outfits. One photo showed her flawless makeup as she posed for the camera in an animal print coat. The last slide was another picture of Bebo pouting while wearing a gray and white shirt.

Have a look at the post!

In the caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Can’t stop, won’t stop... last few selfies of the year (red heart emoji) see you on the flip side. 31-12-2024.”

Advertisement

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Kareena in the comments section of the post. One person said, “No one is like you; you’re the best,” while another wrote, “My Queen, happy new year.” A user stated, “Beautiful as always,” and another called her, "All-time favourite.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of her Christmas celebration with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their kids, Taimur and Jeh. Their festivities involved a lot of gifts, cake, cheese, shopping, and more. Check it out!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan had multiple releases in 2024. She entertained everyone as an air hostess in the heist comedy Crew. Later, the crime thriller The Buckingham Murders brought in a lot of acclaim for Kareena. Then came the Cop Universe film Singham Again, in which she starred opposite Ajay Devgn.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput’s 2024 with Misha, Zain, Ishaan Khatter filled with vacays, concerts is what true fun looks like