Meet actor who hails from Nawab family, was once stabbed by friend, and is recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

The actor we’re talking about today belongs to a Nawab family. He has worked on various acclaimed projects and has received many prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, in his career. This person also revealed that he was once stabbed by an actor-friend. Were you able to guess the actor? It is Naseeruddin Shah.

Naseeruddin Shah was born in 1950 into a Nawab family. He is a descendant of an Afghan warlord. He began his acting career with a small role in Aman (1967) and then went on to star in various films like Nishant, Aakrosh, Hum Paanch, Masoom, Karma, Tridev, Mohra, Sarfarosh, Monsoon Wedding, Main Hoon Na, Krrish, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, A Wednesday, Raajneeti, 7 Khoon Maaf, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, The Dirty Picture, and many more.

Shah also directed the 2006 film Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, which starred Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Paresh Rawal, and others. He has also worked in various short films and television shows. Among his OTT ventures are Showtime, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, and more.

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the 2025 movie Fateh. The action thriller marked the directorial debut of Sonu Sood.

Naseeruddin Shah has won various awards in his career. In addition to three National Film Awards, he has been honored with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema. Shah also won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the popular Venice Film Festival for his role in Paar (1984).

Advertisement

In his memoir titled And Then One Day, Naseeruddin Shah opened up about various ups and downs in his career. He revealed that he was stabbed by an actor friend named Jaspal at a restaurant. This happened during the shooting of his 1977 film Bhumika. He had shared that Om Puri came to his rescue.

Naseeruddin Shah is married to actress Ratna Pathak. He has an active Instagram account where he shares glimpses of his life with his family. He has a following of over 173K on the platform.