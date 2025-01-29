Saif Ali Khan Attack: Is the accused from Bangladesh sent to 14 days of judicial custody by Bandra court? Here's what we know

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

In a recent update on the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, a local court in Mumbai on Wednesday denied the request for an extension of police custody for Bangladeshi national Mohammed Shariful Islam, who was arrested in connection with the attack on the actor. The accused has now been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

As per PTI reports, Mohammad Shariful Islam, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, was presented before the Bandra magistrate court after his police custody ended.

Although the police requested a two-day extension for further investigation, the court observed that the accused had already been in custody for over ten days. The magistrate stated that the investigation appeared to be concluded, with no new grounds for an extension. If any new developments arise, the police can seek fresh custody.

Earlier, police officials revealed that the accused, arrested in Thane, is a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India. He had changed his name from Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to Bijoy Das after crossing the border.

On January 16, Saif was allegedly attacked by an intruder wielding a knife at his Bandra apartment. The assailant, who aimed to rob the actor, left Saif with multiple stab wounds, including near his neck and spine.

He was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, undergoing two surgeries and spending five days recovering. Fortunately, doctors confirmed that Saif avoided life-threatening injuries and was discharged on January 21.

The police arrested 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, on January 19. CCTV footage revealed him in the building's stairwell.

Investigations suggest that the accused, who entered India illegally, was promised fake citizenship documents in exchange for money. His stated motive was to raise funds for his mother's medical expenses, prompting the attempted robbery.

Reports indicate that Fakir was attempting to flee to Bangladesh when he was apprehended in Thane. Authorities are also investigating the individual who allegedly provided him with the fake citizenship documents. Fakir remains in police custody, and the investigation continues.