Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sooraj Barjatya calls actor a ‘warrior’, recalls shooting with him for ‘almost 150 days’ during Hum Saath Saath Hain

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

The shocking Saif Ali Khan stabbing case continues to make headlines, with several actors visiting him during his hospital stay. Now, recovering at his home after surgery, the actor has been praised by director Sooraj Barjatya, who called him a true ‘warrior’. Reflecting on their time together, the filmmaker also revealed that they shot for nearly 150 days during the making of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Sooraj expressed his continued support for Saif Ali Khan’s recovery, recalling their collaboration on Hum Saath Saath Hain. The filmmaker told PTI, "We shot it for almost 150 days and it did so well. I wish him all the best, he's such a warrior."

Sooraj Barjatya also expressed confidence that he would make a strong recovery. The two worked together on the 1999 family drama, which became a blockbuster.

For those who may not know, in Hum Saath Saath Hain, Saif played the role of the carefree and cheerful Vinod, the youngest son of the wealthy Chaturvedi family.

The film, a multi-starrer family drama, also featured an ensemble cast including Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Reema Lagoo, and Alok Nath.

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder with a knife inside his Bandra apartment. The actor suffered several stab wounds, including near his neck and spine, and underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged on January 21.

On January 19, Mumbai Police arrested 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, after CCTV footage showed him in the building.

The accused, who entered India illegally, claimed he was promised fake citizenship documents in exchange for money, which motivated his attempted robbery at the actor's home.

However, the twist in the case shook all when all the collected 19 fingerprint samples failed to match with Shariful. Mumbai Police is working tirelessly to crack the case.

