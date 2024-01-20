Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora serve major BFF fashion goals in pristine white outfits with luxurious bags

BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora were recently spotted together at Amruta Arora's residence, along with Karisma Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The dynamic BFF duo not only showcased their deep friendship but also provided major fashion inspiration with their casual clothing style.

Kareena exhibited a relaxed mood in a basic white pullover, while Malaika emanated coolness in an all-white look. Both actresses illustrated how casual can yet be fashion-forward, inspiring us all to upgrade our typical styles. So, take inspiration from these fashion titans and adopt a casual style with an extra dose of class.

Kareena Kapoor in white knit and black pants

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is notable for her graceful and classy appearance, was spotted donning a white knit cardigan, showcasing her casual fashion finesse. Her white cardigan featured light and dark blue stripes. Paired with wide-legged black pants from Polo Ralph Lauren, she accessorized this look with a large black handbag for her essentials.

Finally, The Buckingham Murders actress completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. Keeping it casual, she exuded easy-breezy vibes with her swept-back high-bun hairdo.

Malaika Arora in all white ensemble

Malaika Arora seems to be joining the trend of wearing blazers. For the casual meet, the starlet opted for a white ensemble. She rocked a creamy white waistcoat and layered it with a longline blazer. The oversized blazer was paired with flowy wide-legged pants.

The Dil Se actress chose to stack up her wrists with chunky golden bracelets. Malaika also carried a white tote bag featuring a laser-cut design from Alaia that cost a whopping amount of Rs. 2,11,968. Isn’t that really mind-blowing?

She decided to match her best friend by wearing identical white sneakers. Malaika's casual hairstyle for this look was a high ponytail.

These beautiful divas have certainly raised the bar for BFF fashion casual GOALS. Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora have seamlessly displayed how to sport casual styles with your closest friend. Their fashion sense is impeccable, and they have undoubtedly provided us with major style guidance.

So, fashionistas, it's time to review your casual fashion game. On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you ultimately rate Kareena's and Malaika's style choices? Are they a perfect ten? Please let us know your ratings and comments in the section below.

