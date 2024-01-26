Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 26: Vijay Sethupathi in talks for Vibhishana's role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal hoist flag on Republic Day

On the twenty-sixth day of January, the Bollywood scene was alive with significant occurrences. Pinkvilla, in an exclusive report, disclosed that Vijay Sethupathi is in discussions to portray Vibhishana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Republic Day by hoisting the national flag on their balcony. Come along as we explore the standout moments that transpired in Bollywood on January 26, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 26, 2024

1. Nitesh Tiwari narrates Ramayana to Vijay Sethupathi

Sources closely connected to the project reveal that Nitesh Tiwari is in discussions with Vijay Sethupathi for the role of Vibhishana, Ravana's brother, in the upcoming movie Ramayana. Following a recent meeting between the director and Sethupathi, where Tiwari presented the script, the actor was highly impressed by the storytelling and visuals.

2. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif celebrate Republic Day

Gracing her Instagram feed, Katrina Kaif shared a stunning snapshot capturing the heartfelt gesture of herself and Vicky Kaushal, proudly hoisting the Indian flag on their balcony in celebration of the 75th Republic Day.

3. Vikramaditya Motwane is set to make a film named The Trident

According to an exclusive report from Pinkvilla, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is currently working on a project titled The Trident. This film, backed by Nikhil Dwivedi, is centered around Operation Trident, a significant maritime operation during the 1971 Bangladesh war.

Advertisement

The Indian Navy, under the command of Babrubhan Yadav and Admiral Nanda, successfully executed an attack by bombing the Karachi port. The production team is in discussions with IMAX to be a partner in the project. Notably, two prominent actors have been approached and have given their consent to portray the roles of Yadav and Nanda.

4. Kartik Aaryan surprises fans with a striking new appearance in Army uniform

Kartik Aaryan posted a snapshot of himself donning an Army uniform, a still from the sets of Chandu Champion. The actor exudes intensity in the image, and in his caption, he expresses, “Being a Champion is in every Indian’s blood… Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day.”

5. Saira Banu reacts to Vyjayanthimala being conferred with Padma Vibushan

Saira Banu took to Instagram to share a beautiful post congratulating Vyjayanthimala on being conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.

In her post, she expressed her joy, saying, "I am so happy to have received this incredible news that Vyjayanthimala, my beloved AKKA, has been honored with the Padma Vibhushan Award. This recognition is more than deserved. Her films have been a part of my life ever since I was a little girl. And it's true to say that her contribution to Indian Cinema has been invaluable for all these years and both Dilip Sahib and Akka have had the maximum number of record breaking films together. Many congratulations to her on this achievement!"

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal pens heartfelt note after meeting Saira Banu at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's reception; Richa Chadha reacts