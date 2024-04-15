Salman Khan Firing Case: Police track down owner of shooters' bike; Reveals it was second-hand

Two bike-borne men shot bullets outside Salman Khan’s house early in the morning on April 14, 2024. The shooters were on a motorcycle and shot four times, aiming at the actor's house. As soon as the police were told about the incident, an FIR was filed, and a team of detectives and forensic experts came to check things out and started looking into what happened.

The cops also acquired CCTV footage, which gave out details about the bike the men used. Read on to know more about the case.

Bike owner being questioned

Giving a fresh update on the incident, Times Now reported that the bike, which was used by the two shooters, was seized by the Mumbai Police on Sunday while the accused managed to escape. The bike, seized by the police, was from Raigad district and was a secondhand vehicle. Cops have identified the first owner of the bike and are currently interrogating him.

One suspect identified from Gurugram

According to PTI, an official source in the Delhi Police said that one of the two suspects is believed to be a criminal from Gurugram. He is wanted for several killings and robberies in Haryana and is also a suspect in the murder of Sachin Munjal, who is a businessman, in March. The suspect is said to be closely associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, and Goldy Brar.

Salim Khan reacts to firing incident

After the incident, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan reacted and told CNN News 18, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry.” Moreover, Khan’s friend Rahul Narain Kanal also told the paparazzi while exiting from Khan’s residence, “Dua hai upar vale ki (It is almighty’s blessings), Bhai is all good.”

Why Salman Khan is on Lawrence Bishnoi's target?

Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that Salman Khan topped the list of 10 main targets that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, citing the actor's 1998 black buck hunting incident, which according to the gangster, offended the Bishnoi community.

According to Mumbai Police, more than 10 teams of Mumbai Crime Branch are involved in the investigation. Since 2022, Salman has been assigned Y+ security cover by the Maharashtra Police.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Firing Case: Delhi police source reveals one shooter's identity; details inside