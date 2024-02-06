Sandeep Reddy Vanga REVEALS if it is him who tweets from Animal's official handle

Ever since Animal released, its director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been on the receiving end of criticism from a certain section of society, including celebs like Javed Akhtar and Swanand Kirkire. But after their negative review of the action-thriller, the official X handle of the movie took digs at them. Now, the filmmaker has revealed whether he was behind all those responses.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says it wasn’t him but his team who responded from Animal’s social media handle

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel. While talking about the criticism Animal received from veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and ace writer Swanand Kirkire, the director was asked about the fiery tweets that came soon after from the official handle of the movie. Many assumed that it was Sandeep himself who was penning his thoughts on social media.

Clarifying the air behind this, the Kabir Singh director revealed that it wasn’t him but his team of enthusiastic people who replied to the Bollywood celebs. Sandeep said, “There are many enthusiasts in our team who handle Twitter. But I knew that those tweets went out.” However, he also asserted that the tweet for Swanand Kirkire was not needed. “The boys were very energetic in sending messages. I feel sorry for Swanand. The tweet went a little too far. I felt it was on the funny side, so it’s okay,” he divulged.

Further, he opined that the X (formerly Twitter) account in question was created only for publicity and to spread promotional content about the film. “I don’t know when it converted into this. They felt like they will reply. How are you going to stop them?” Sandeep added.

He even went to the point of asking the host to check his mobile phone and see for himself that the filmmaker only had his Twitter account logged into it. “If you want, check my phone. I only have my Twitter account. I don’t have that Twitter account. People think it is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s language, but that is not the case,” he shared, adding that he received a lot of abuses for it as if he tweeted them.

