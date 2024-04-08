Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he would have increased ‘brutality’ in Animal if he had known THIS about Ranbir Kapoor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was one of the most talked-about films of 2023. The Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri starrer not only broke box office records but also became the topic of debate in the industry. Well, for those who have seen the film, know that there was a lot of action in it. Can you imagine the film with more action sequences? Well, the director in a recent interview revealed that he would have gone more brutal.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the scenes he wrote for Ranbir Kapoor

Talking to Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened the writing process of a film when the actor was known. He further added that when the actor is known the writing becomes voluntary as it goes into the grip of the actor because their work is seen and you know what they can do best.

Sandeep was further prodded to reveal the scene which he wrote for Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The director replied, “that explanation scene of alpha beta, the kind of gaze he was giving and talking, the way he was explaining…because usually he is such a great actor, so no matter it’s a lengthy scene, you know he will take pauses and he will talk, yet it will be interesting.”

Sandeep further said, “so that courage came from his acting capabilities. So usually if it is 2 paragraphs, I went to 4 knowing that it is Ranbir. I didn’t know he was great in action or else I would have done that also more. More not in the terms of length, but in brutality.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for one of the biggest films of his career. The actor is all set to play the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He has already started prepping for the role, and several pictures from his prep sessions have gone viral. Be it learning archery or his physical transformation, he is doing it all. Recently, a picture from the sets in Mumbai went viral, indicating that the team has begun filming.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor REACTS as he gets mobbed while enjoying drive in new car; Alia Bhatt exits set with happy smile