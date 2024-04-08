Sanjay Dutt shuts down rumors of joining politics ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'If I decide, I will be the first one to announce'

Sanjay Dutt, with decades-long career spanning cinema, has finally put an end to rumors of him joining politics. After several media reports claimed that he might contest the Lok Sabha polls, the actor took to social media to clarify the news and also mentioned that if he ever plans to join politics, he will be the first one to announce it.

Sanjay Dutt shuts down rumors of joining politics

KGF actor Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter and put an end to all the rumors surrounding him joining politics anytime soon. He wrote, "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now."

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's tweet here:

Sanjay Dutt on the work front

Sanjay Dutt recently appeared in the Tamil action thriller Leo with Vijay, earning critical and commercial success. He had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan last year. Up next, Dutt will be a part of the star-studded cast in Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise, alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Arshad Warsi, directed by Ahmed Khan.

Meanwhile, last year, the actor took to his social media account and said that he was waiting for Munna Bhai 3. On October 2nd, Sanjay Dutt took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a promo of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming drama film 12th Fail. In the caption, he congratulated the makers and also mentioned Munna Bhai. Dutt wrote, "Film looking great sirji, praying it's a winner, all the best, now waiting for Munna bhai."

Chopra has served as the producer of both the Munnabhai films in the series, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, both films star Sanjay Dutt in the titular role and enjoyed commercial success. Over the past few years, there have been a lot of speculations surrounding the third installment.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sanjay Dutt honors ancestors with Pind Daan; 'Seeking blessings for the past, present, and future'