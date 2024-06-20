Sanjay Kapoor says his daughter Shanaya is 'very intelligent'; 'She has seen how I fought it out'

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who has worked in movies like Sirf Tum and Raja, has been in the Hindi film industry for over three decades. With the emergence of OTT platforms, the seasoned actor has bagged several roles in recent years.

He was seen in Netflix's mystery thriller film, Murder Mubarak, earlier this year.

Sanjay Kapoor has now shed light on how his daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, has learned lessons from his career.

Sanjay Kapoor praises daughter Shanaya Kapoor

During a recent interview with Indian Express, Sanjay Kapoor opened up about his daughter Shanaya Kapoor while discussing her learning lessons from his turbulent career in Bollywood.

The Murder Mubarak actor praised Shanaya, saying that she is "very intelligent" and has witnessed his journey quite closely.

"She has seen how I fought it out and understood that one has to keep the focus on work and not lose hope. Just keep trying, and what is yours will be yours. She is working very hard," Sanjay Kapoor said.

"Even during Covid, she was training and I didn’t have to tell her that," he added.

The 58-year-old actor further shared that he will always support his daughter, Shanaya, "to just see if her vision and direction are right".

Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor's work front

Shanaya Kapoor is making her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-Indian film Vrushabha. She wrapped up the first schedule of the upcoming movie in August 2023.

Shanaya worked as an assistant director on her sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film was released in 2020.

Sanjay Kapoor's other notable works

Sanjay Kapoor played supporting roles in films like Luck By Chance, Julie, Qayamat: City Under Threat, and Shaandaar. In 2018, he was featured in Lust Stories, an anthology series, in which he was paired with Manisha Koirala.

Sanjay Kapoor played his niece, actress Sonam Kapoor's on-screen father, in The Zoya Factor.

In 2021, the actor was cast in The Last Hour, a supernatural crime thriller series released on Amazon Prime Video. A year later, he bagged the role in Madhuri Dixit's web show, The Fame Game, which premiered on Netflix.

Last year, Sanjay Kapoor starred in Made in Heaven Season 2. Apart from Murder Mubarak, his other recent work includes ZEE5's House of Lies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor looks like a modern ballerina in fitted black corseted frock, and we’re taking notes