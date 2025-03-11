Bollywood Newswrap, March 11: Salman Khan's Sikandar song Bam Bam Bhole out; Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat in legal trouble; more

Hey Bollywood fans! Missed out on the latest updates? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with the top highlights of the day. From the release of Bam Bam Bhole, the latest track from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar, to reports of legal trouble surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic residence Mannat, here’s everything you need to know. Check out today’s biggest Bollywood stories!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 11, 2025:

1. Sikandar song Bam Bam Bhole out

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, is already making waves even before its release. Now, the makers have dropped the film’s second song Bam Bam Bhole today (March 11). The song opens with a group of youngsters covered in vibrant Holi colors on a street corner.

Soon, Salman makes his grand entry, joined by Rashmika, as they bring electrifying energy to the festival with their dynamic dance moves. The song also offers a glimpse of Kajal Aggarwal’s first look in the film.

2. Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main teaser unveiled

Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up for her acting debut, will next be seen in Tu Yaa Main, a gripping survival thriller, alongside actor Adarsh Gourav. The teaser of the film was recently shared and offers a haunting glimpse of eerie backwaters, creating an atmosphere that blends romance with intense suspense. With its intriguing premise and visually captivating setting, the film is slated to hit theaters on Valentine's Day 2026.

3. Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat faces legal trouble

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, is set for renovations this summer, prompting the actor and his family to temporarily move out. However, the project has hit a roadblock as activist Santosh Daundkar has raised concerns over possible regulatory violations.

According to Bar & Bench, a plea has been filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), alleging that Khan and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) failed to obtain the required Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance. The NGT has now asked Daundkar to provide supporting evidence for his claims.

4. Kareena Kapoor on not doing intimate scenes on-screen

In a conversation with Gillian Anderson for The Dirty Magazine, Kareena Kapoor candidly shared her perspective on intimate scenes in films. She revealed that she personally does not see them as essential for storytelling and has chosen to avoid them in her career.

The actress acknowledged her own discomfort with such scenes and emphasized the need for a deeper understanding and respect for human experiences before depicting them on screen. Reflecting on societal attitudes, she pointed out that narratives around intimacy are still not as openly explored in Indian cinema as they are in other industries.

5. Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's latest pics

Deepika Padukone recently captivated fans with stunning snapshots from her Paris photoshoot for an international luxury brand. She is seen dressed in an elegant coat dress against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Her husband Ranveer Singh was quick to react, unable to hold back his admiration. He expressed his awe with a beautiful comment, writing, “Lord, have mercy on me,” accompanied by a melting face emoji.