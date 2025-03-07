Khushi Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Maheep cheer for 'cutest' Shanaya Kapoor as she shares BTS pics from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan shoot

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, has long awaited her big screen debut. After several setbacks, she is finally stepping into the world of acting. On Friday, she treated fans to behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in Azerbaijan. Her post quickly caught the attention of Khushi Kapoor, Navya Nanda, and mom Maheep Kapoor, who showered her with love in the comments.

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram today (March 7) to share behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, co-starring Vikrant Massey. She posed with the film’s clapboard in the pictures, exuding excitement for her much-awaited debut. Dressed in a black jacket and flashing a bright smile, she revealed that she is currently in Azerbaijan for the shoot. Captioning the post with a simple “grateful,” Shanaya gave fans a sneak peek into her journey on set.

Advertisement

In the comments section, Shanaya’s close friends and family showered her with love. Nadaaniyan actress Khushi Kapoor called her the “cutest,” adding heart emojis, while Navya Naveli Nanda dropped red heart emoticons. Her mom Maheep Kapoor expressed her support with heart and evil eye protection emojis, and Bhavana Pandey cheered her on, calling her “gorgeous” and congratulating her on this exciting journey.

Before stepping into the limelight as an actor, the actress gained experience behind the camera as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, featuring Janhvi Kapoor. While her much-anticipated Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, faced indefinite delays, she has now lined up multiple exciting projects.

Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her South Indian film debut with Vrushabha, a multilingual epic starring Mohanlal. The film, also featuring Zahrah S Khan and Roshann Meka, will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi on October 16. It is produced by AVS Studios, First Step Movies, and Balaji Telefilms.

Meanwhile, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, her Hindi film debut, is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s The Eyes Have It. Directed by Santosh Singh, known for Broken But Beautiful and Apharan, the film is penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. Produced under Mini Films by Mansi and Varun Bagla, this marks their second project with Vikrant Massey after Forensic.

Additionally, Shanaya is also a part of a Student of the Year web series backed by Dharma Productions, further expanding her presence in the industry.