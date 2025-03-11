When Shanaya Kapoor brought elegance to beach fashion in pristine white dress with floral cutouts worth more than Rs 3L
Remember when Shanaya Kapoor rocked a stunning head-to-toe Valentino look during her vacation? Her entire outfit was worth over Rs. 3,00,000!
Shanaya Kapoor is a total fashionista, and her Gen-Z style choices are proof. Already garnering a growing fan following, she loves styling luxury fits. A through-and-through Valentino girlie, she once dressed up head to toe in the label and served her best vacation look. Let’s take a closer look at how she styled this posh ensemble, worth more than Rs. 3 lakhs.
The actor started with a luxury dress from the Italian fashion house. The ready-to-wear white dress featured floral cutout detailing. Launched as part of the Spring 2024 collection, the mini dress is the perfect beach vacation outfit.
The sleeveless dress also featured a deep round-neck design. Layering with the perfect beachwear overall, the star kid opted for a white shirt. The button-down shirt boasted an oversized fit, adding the perfect light layer to tackle the warm vacation heat. This styling is proof that Shanaya definitely knows how to own the Gen-Z fashion game.
She just keeps leveling up when it comes to her fashion choices. Adding another touch of luxury, Kapoor flaunted a pair of beige-colored flats. The strappy footwear featured gold-toned stone studs. Designed by Valentino as well, the flats came with a price tag of Rs. 73,667.
It seems like Shanaya has found her new favorite label. Often seen flaunting Valentino, she has a stunning collection of luxury bags. Pulling one to style her outfit, she picked a beige-colored crossbody bag. The extravagant bag came with a whopping price tag of Rs. 2,06,620.
Slaying the perfect vacation style, Shanaya Kapoor flaunted a wet-hair look. Showing off her beach waves, she pulled off a pretty-girl-next-door aesthetic. With a hydrating base, she chose to keep her makeup simple. A pair of golden hoops and a peachy lip shade beautifully tied her look together.
What do you think of the actor’s vacation style? Tell us in the comments below!
Ananya Panday enjoys tropical bliss in scarf top and bikini bottom, flaunts Chanel bag worth Rs 3 lakh