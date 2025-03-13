Shanaya Kapoor's mom Maheep Kapoor says Tu Yaa Main actress has seen dad Sanjay Kapoor's struggle; calls her 'sensible and centered'

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her big screen debut with Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main. After multiple delays and roadblocks, the audience will finally be able to see Shanaya’s caliber as an actress. In an interview, her mother Maheep opened up about her daughter’s first step in the industry. She said that the youngster has seen her father’s struggle, which has made her ‘very sensible and centered’. Read on!

Maheep Kapoor is a popular Bollywood wife and an entrepreneur who has big aspirations for her daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The mother has been eagerly waiting for the big screen debut of her daughter, which was being delayed over the past years. But finally, everything seems to be falling in place for the young actress who is soon to make her debut with Tu Yaa Main.

During an interview with Filmfare, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast member stated that her Shanaya has seen the highs and lows of her father, actor Sanjay Kapoor. “She has seen her father’s struggle and is very sensible and centered. She has now signed a couple of films and is working very hard,” divulged Maheep.

In the same chat, the Bollywood mom spoke about her popular reality TV series, which was later renamed as Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Maheep stated that when she came to know that director-producer Karan Johar was making a show around Bollywood wives, she couldn’t believe it. At that point, she was scared to come out of the comfortable cocoon she had made for herself throughout these years. But her dear friend KJo told her that she has to be part of the popular show.

After giving it a lot of thought and discussing the opportunity with her husband and kids, Maheep finally said yes to doing the reality TV show. She went on to talk about using fillers and Botox and how it wasn’t easy for her to face the camera at her age. The socialite stated that the first season of the show is “innocent and magical.”

Having said that, she did admit that she looked at herself from multiple angles in the screen, the magic changed slightly. Hence, for the second season, she decided to use fillers after which she “looked like a clown,” exclaimed Maheep.

