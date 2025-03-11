Tu Yaa Main: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Navya Nanda are totally hyped for Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, is set to star in the thriller Tu Yaa Main. She will be seen opposite Adarsh Gourav in the movie. The official announcement was made recently with a teaser. Many of Shanaya’s family members and friends, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, and more, were totally hyped for the film.

Today, March 11, 2025, soon after the release of Tu Yaa Main’s teaser, Suhana Khan shared it on her Instagram Stories. She said, “Never been this excited!!” and also expressed her love for BFF Shanaya Kapoor.

Ananya Panday, another close friend of Shanaya and co-star of Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, exclaimed, “Toooo many favourites in this one @shanayakapoor02 @gouravadarsh and Mr croc. Loooks sooo sooo good! @bejoynambiar @aanandlrai.”

Navya Naveli Nanda expressed her excitement by saying, “Finally!!!!”

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Navya Nanda’s stories:

Shanaya Kapoor’s cousin Janhvi Kapoor went, “Omg!!!!!!!!!!! Creature feature, this looks (see-no-evil monkey and fire emojis) so excited.”

Khushi Kapoor addressed Shanaya and said, “SHE HAS ARRIVED,” accompanied by white heart emojis.

Arjun Kapoor was also all heart for his sister. He wrote, “From rehearsing in front of the mirror to now lighting up the big screen - Can't wait to see you shine @shanayakapoor02! Go check it out and show her all the love!”

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor’s stories:

Sonam Kapoor extended her wishes to Shanaya Kapoor, saying, “Congratulations @shanayakapoor02 I love it!”

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed, “@gouravadarsh and @shanayakapoor02 this looks so so good and super intriguing!”

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, also shared the teaser on her Stories and wrote, “Looking forward to this one! All the best @shanayakapoor02!”

Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Gauri Khan’s stories:

Tu Yaa Main is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The teaser showed Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in the haunting backwaters. The film promises to be a mix of romance, thrill, and survival. It is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2026.