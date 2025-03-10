Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor wrap tale of ‘love and deception’; Navya Nanda reacts to fun BTS video

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. She is starring opposite Vikrant Massey in the tale about ‘love’ and ‘deception.’ The team has been sharing glimpses from the shoot over the past few months. Now, they have announced the wrap-up with a behind-the-scenes video. Navya Nanda also reacted to the fun clip.

Today, March 10, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan shared a BTS video on Instagram. The video began with Vikrant Massey holding a clapperboard. He also had a white cane that helps visually impaired people to walk. The clip featured some shots of him getting ready.

Vikrant was seen standing at a railway station with Shanaya Kapoor. They also cycled together. Actor Zain Durrani was a part of the video. He talked about the extremely cold and windy weather at their shoot location. Vikrant and Shanaya were seen wrapped in layers of winter clothing. The end of the video showed the team celebrating the shoot wrap-up by cutting a cake.

The caption of the post read, “Love, Deception & Surprise - A package on your way. #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan shoot wraps. See you on the big screen soon!”

Have a look at Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’s BTS video:

Shanaya Kapoor’s close friend Navya Naveli Nanda expressed her excitement, saying, “Yayy,” accompanied by a red heart and fire emoji. Netizens also conveyed their enthusiasm in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Looking forward Brother!” while another wrote, “My girl…..i really can’t wait to see you on the big screen.”

A user stated, “Hope their chemistry works,” and another mentioned, “The look is awesome.” Many people left red hearts and fire emojis.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a love story directed by Santosh Singh. It is produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under the banner of Mini Films. Earlier, Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor talked about their characters.

The former said, “Playing a lover boy is an exciting challenge, and the scale of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan feels truly grand.” Shanaya shared that her character is strong, emotional, and vibrant.