Student of the Year 3: Shanaya Kapoor-led series to begin filming on THIS date? Here’s what we know

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, has an exciting lineup of projects even before making her acting debut. Apart from gearing up to star in multiple films, she is also preparing to venture into the OTT space. Shanaya will headline Student of the Year 3, which is being made as a web series. It has now been learned that the show’s filming is scheduled to begin on April 20, 2025.

According to a recent report in Mid-day, the campus drama Student of the Year 3, backed by Karan Johar, is set to go on floors this month itself in Mumbai. It is said to be a six-episode show helmed by debutant director Reema Maya.

As per the portal’s source, the Shanaya Kapoor starrer will be shot over 30 days. The source stated, "SOTY 3 has been taking shape for the past six years. Finally, Karan has given the green signal, and the unit plans to begin filming it from April 20. It will be a tight schedule of just over 30 days to shoot six episodes."

Recent reports have suggested that Shanaya will be seen in a double role in the show. The series is expected to release on JioHotstar.

The previous installments in the Student of the Year franchise have launched several fresh faces in Bollywood. The 2012 movie introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Its 2019 sequel marked the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. SOTY 3 will be Shanaya Kapoor’s maiden OTT project.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will mark Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. She will be seen sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey in the love story directed by Santosh Singh. The film has been wrapped up and is expected to release in 2025.

Apart from this, Shanaya has the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main in her pipeline. She will be seen opposite Adarsh Gourav in the thrilling story. The movie is slated for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release. Meanwhile, the actress is currently shooting for her film with Munjya actor Abhay Verma and director Shujaat Saudagar.

