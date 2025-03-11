Tu Yaa Main Teaser: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav 'like, share and survive' in Aanand L. Rai’s date-night thriller; chills guaranteed

In what is set to be one of the most captivating pairings of the year, Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up to share the screen alongside BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav in Tu Yaa Main. The film promises a high-octane cinematic experience, skillfully weaving together elements of romance, raw fear, and survival.

Backed by Colour Yellow, the production house known for innovative films like Tumbbad and Haseen Dillruba, Tu Yaa Main marks the first collaboration between Aanand L. Rai and Bejoy Nambiar. Renowned for his ability to craft immersive narratives with a distinctive, unconventional touch, Nambiar brings his unique storytelling style to this highly-anticipated film.

Advertisement

Helmed by Nambiar, the teaser unveils a chilling yet mesmerizing backdrop of eerie backwaters, hinting at a narrative that seamlessly shifts between romance and heart-racing suspense.

Backed by producer Himanshu Sharma and penned by Abhishek Bandekar, the film’s core dynamic thrives on the lead pair’s strikingly different socio-economic backgrounds — a deliberate clash that speaks to the characters’ conflicting worldviews.

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai expressed that Colour Yellow is dedicated to exploring innovative storytelling. Speaking about Tu Yaa Main, he highlighted that the film thrives on unpredictability, bringing together two exceptionally talented actors in a narrative that defies conventions.

Advertisement

Rai further explained that the team sought performers who could not only capture the emotional depth of their characters but also deliver it with a natural intensity. He emphasized that Adarsh and Shanaya were the ideal choices for these roles, given their strong screen presence and the qualities they represent both on and off the screen.

Scheduled for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release, Tu Yaa Main aims to be the ultimate "date fright" film, offering a thrilling mix of romance, suspense, and survival.

Promising a visually stunning experience, the film is set to captivate audiences with its striking cinematography, immersive soundtrack, and an air of mystery that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Colour Yellow, the production house behind critically acclaimed films like Tumbbad, Newton, and Raanjhanaa, continues to push creative boundaries. Among its upcoming projects is Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, which is set to hit theaters in November 2025.