Tu Yaa Main: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s survival thriller creates ‘solid first impression’ on netizens; 10 reactions you don't want to miss

The movie Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, was officially announced today, March 11, 2025. A first look teaser with the lead pair was shared by the makers. Many Bollywood celebrities expressed their excitement about the movie. It has also managed to make a 'solid first impression' on the netizens. Check out 10 reactions to know what they say about the survival thriller.

The netizens were left intrigued by the teaser of Tu Yaa Main. Many people praised Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's acting in the brief video.

One person said on X (Twitter), "Shanaya Kapoor's new film teaser looks interesting to me and kinda scary as well."

Another user wrote, “Solid first impression.”

A tweet read, “So what’s with @cypplOfficial & crocodiles? This looks wow!!!”

A post stated, “Anand L Rai, Gaurav Adarsh, Bijoy Nambiar and Shanaya Kapoor.....never thought a ‘collab’ was a possibility!”

One comment on the teaser post on Instagram said, “Woww chameleon @gouravadarsh steps into yet another transformation.”

Another user mentioned, “Her expressions are soo good. Don’t troll just because she is a nepo kid. It’s her debut. Give her some time and films to prove herself. Don’t kill her confidence.”

A person expressed, “Anand L Rai & Gourav Adarsh, are such a lethal collab. Shanaya looks good too, this trio might work!”

Another netizen shared, “Within a minute of her acting she looks more convincing and confident. Cant wait to watch the movie. Shanaya!!! Good job!”

Check out more reactions here!

The 1-minute, 47-second announcement teaser of Tu Yaa Main showed Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav immersed in the backwaters. They are content creators discussing a collab when a crocodile attacks the latter. The caption of the teaser read, “Some collabs are meant for a lifetime. Some... end your lifeline. Who’s more excited for this one #TuYaaMain?”

Tu Yaa Main promises to be a mix of romance, thrill, and survival. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The release date has been announced as Valentine’s Day 2026.