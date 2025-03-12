Did You Know? Sridevi got Shanaya Kapoor’s ears pierced, recalls Maheep Kapoor; says ‘she would handle girls better’

Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up for her much-anticipated Bollywood debut this year and has already begun working on multiple projects. She is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, and her late aunt, Sridevi, was regarded as Bollywood’s first female superstar. In a recent interview, Maheep revealed that it was Sridevi who got Shanaya’s ears pierced, as Maheep was too paranoid to do it herself. She added that Sridevi was better at handling girls.

In an interview with Filmfare, Maheep Kapoor described Sridevi as pure magic. She recalled how the late actress would grace Karwa Chauth celebrations with a regal aura and was always nurturing in nature. Maheep shared that it was Sridevi who first pierced Shanaya Kapoor’s ears, handling the process effortlessly despite her own initial apprehensions.

She also revealed that when Shanaya wanted a mobile phone, she had initially refused, believing her daughter was too young. However, Sridevi took the initiative to buy one for her, reasoning that if Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had phones, Shanaya should have one too.

Maheep further mentioned that whenever she and Sanjay Kapoor traveled, they would entrust their children to Sridevi’s care. She noted that the actress had a special way of handling the girls, while her son, Jahaan Kapoor, would often play and jump around at Sridevi’s house, sometimes leaving her overwhelmed.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Sridevi had created a painting of Sonam Kapoor following the release of her debut film, Saawariya (2007), and gifted it to her. Recognized as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema, Sridevi starred in over 300 films across multiple industries, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. She was married to filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her grand Bollywood debut alongside Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a romantic drama directed by Santosh Singh.

The film is backed by producers Mansi and Varun Bagla under the Mini Films banner. Previously, both Vikrant and Shanaya had shared insights about their respective roles in the movie.

Additionally, she will star in Tu Yaa Main alongside Adarsh Gourav. Slated for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release, the film is described as the ultimate "date fright" experience, blending elements of romance, suspense, and survival.