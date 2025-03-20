Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey’s new BTS picture from their upcoming romantic film has us excited

Following the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey has been on a signing spree and is currently filming a romantic drama titled Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which will introduce Shanaya Kapoor to the big screen. Shanaya, who has been giving fans glimpses from behind the scenes of the movie, recently shared another picture — this time with her co-star Massey — which is bound to heighten excitement among fans for the upcoming film.

In the candid behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture, Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey are seen cycling, further building excitement for the film. Kapoor exudes style in a black jacket and maroon pants, while Massey looks effortlessly cool in denim jeans paired with a black jacket. Shanaya captioned the post, "frozen memories."

See here:

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is being produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under their banner, Mini Films, with Santoshi Singh directing the film. The screenplay has been penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, and the movie is described as a pure love story, a genre that has been missing from the big screen in recent years.

The music, composed by Vishal Mishra, is expected to feature several melodious tracks sung by some of the industry’s top artists.

Reflecting on his foray into the romantic genre with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, The Sabarmati Report actor expressed excitement about the challenge of portraying a romantic lead. He acknowledged the grandeur of the project and praised Mansi Bagla for her unwavering faith in his ability to take on such a role.

He further mentioned that AKG has all the ingredients to win hearts and conveyed his enthusiasm about working with Shanaya Kapoor in her debut film.

Shanaya Kapoor expressed that the story of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan holds a special place in her heart and shared her excitement about working alongside Vikrant Massey.

She mentioned that being part of such an emotional and original narrative is a thrilling experience for her. Shanaya described her character as strong, emotional, and vibrant, emphasizing how deeply connected she feels to the role.