After Tu Yaa Main’s announcement, Shanaya Kapoor’s new film with Abhay Verma and Shujaat Saudagar goes on floors; PIC

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, is on a roll. Even before making her acting debut, she has many exciting projects in her lineup. Her survival thriller Tu Yaa Main was announced recently. And now, Shanaya’s new movie with Munjya actor Abhay Verma and director Shujaat Saudagar has gone on floors.

Today, March 12, 2025, Rock On 2 director Shujaat Saudagar took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the sets of his new film. The photo showcased a hand holding a clapperboard that featured today’s date. The title of the movie is not known yet, as only ‘JC’ could be read on the board.

The filmmaker tagged his lead actors, Shanaya Kapoor and Abhay Verma. The pair reshared the picture on their Instagram Stories. The actress reacted to it by saying, “Sir,” along with a red heart and a fingers crossed emoji.

Have a look at Shanaya Kapoor, Abhay Verma, and Shujaat Saudagar’s stories!

In a Filmfare report from last month, it was revealed that the actors had begun preparation for the movie and were doing pre-shoot workshops. The portal’s source mentioned that it will be a unique romantic film and will be shot in Goa.

Just yesterday, Shanaya Kapoor’s film Tu Yaa Main was announced with a teaser. She is starring opposite Adarsh Gourav in the thrilling story. The movie is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. It is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day 2026.

Advertisement

The teaser showcased Shanaya and Adarsh discussing a content collab while being immersed in the backwaters. Suddenly, a crocodile attacked the latter. Shanaya shared the teaser on her Instagram with the caption, “Love. Terror. And a collab gone very, very wrong. Who’s more excited for this one #TuYaaMain? #LikeShareSurvive #Valentines2026.”

Meanwhile, the shooting of Shanaya's movie Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was wrapped recently. It is a love story in which she will be sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey. Directed by Santosh Singh, it is produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under the banner of Mini Films.