Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra looks formidable as he aims his target in new poster ahead of teaser release

After Rohit Shetty’s cop-series Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to captivate the audiences with his next, Yodha. The film is one of the long-anticipated films which will feature the actor doing challenging action sequences. Ever since its first look poster, fans have been intrigued to see what makers have in the wraps. The teaser of Yodha will be released tomorrow; nevertheless, the makers have recently unveiled another new poster featuring Sid taking up a formidable avatar.

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha's new-look poster out

Today, on Feb 18, Sidharth Malhotra, a while back took to his Instagram and shared the new poster featuring him from the movie, Yodha. The poster which has been unveiled ahead of Yodha’s teaser release features him with a firearm in his hands as he aims at his target, gearing up for the fight. “Brace For Impact”, the tagline of the film also captivates the attention.

While sharing the poster, Sid wrote alongside, “Focus set, destination in sight! (accompanied by a fire emoji) #YodhaTeaser arriving on your screens tomorrow at 1PM. #Yodha in cinemas 15th March.”



The latest release of the promotional assets sent a breeze of enthusiasm amongst fans, which they expressed in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Super excited for Teaser”, another fan commented, “The excitement level is increasing for YODHA” while a third fan remarked, “Woah the aggression is Real”, and another fan chimed in “Nice! Will be exciting to see.”

In addition to this, Karan Johar who is backing the film also shared the poster along with the caption, “All aboard this turbulent ride ahead!!! #Yodha teaser out TOMORROW AT 1pm! (Accompanied by fire emojis)”



About Yodha

Yodha is a film headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and is jointly directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It won’t be wrong to say that the tantalizing posters ensure a cinematic extravaganza with an impressive cast that also stars Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in important roles.

This action-packed film is a joint venture between Prime Video, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Films. The production team comprises Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Yodha is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 15, 2024.

