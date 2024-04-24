Audiences will surely have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show as Mr. Perfectionsit AKA Aamir Khan will be seen as the special guest. Being candid like never before, Aamir will open up about his career, personal life, children and share several anecdotes in this episode.

Treating audiences with a glimpse of the upcoming episode, Netflix often drops promos on its official social media handle. Similarly, now the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Aamir Khan is out! This small clip will definitely leave you excited as the superstar makes many surprising revelations.

Aamir Khan graces The Great Indian Kapil Show

Netflix dropped a new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show on their Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Kapil Sharma arriving in style with many awards and mentioning that these awards belong to the superstar, Aamir Khan. In the presence of Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, Kapil tells Aamir that he still doesn't believe that the latter is finally on his show.

Sunil Grover, who is dressed as PK, says, "Give Rs 1500 to us and we come." Aamir also joined him and agreed on this leaving everyone in splits.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show promo here-

Aamir Khan then complains about his children. He says, "Mere dil ki baat abhi bahar nikalne wali hai. Mere bache meri sunte hi nahi hai yaar (I will confess what I feel. My kids don't listen to me)." Everyone laughs out loud after hearing this.

Revealing why he had to say this, Aamir adds, "There has been a long discussion to finalize on what I am wearing today." Archana Puran Singh compliments Aamir saying that his outfit looks good. Aamir quips, "My idea was to come in shorts but they asked me to wear jeans."

The caption of this promo read, "Ab hogi comedy ki dangal with the one and only Aamir Khan. Dekho #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8 pm sirf Netflix par."

Speaking about The Great Indian Kapil Show, several celebrities and prominent personalities have graced the show so far. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, and many others have graced the show as guests.

The Great Indian Kapil Show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur. New episodes of the show roll out every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

