Sara Ali Khan admits to feeling ‘irritated’ when other actors copied her style; ‘Now I find it amusing’

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is currently grabbing a lot of attention following her two back-to-back releases with Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Karan Johar-backed Ae Watan Mere Watan. Apart from her acting, the actress’ candid social media presence and humble public appearances often captivate the audiences. In a recent interview, the actress admitted to feeling bothered when she felt that she was being ‘copied’ by other actors in the industry. However, she is glad to know that her audience knows her style well.

Sara Ali Khan on other actors copying her style

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sara Ali Khan spoke about her style of saying Namaste and wearing Indian attire at the airport. She shared that it concerned her when she felt that other actors in the industry were replicating her. Nevertheless, she is relieved to know that her audiences know her style well.

“It used to bother me when I used to think that I was being copied. Like this whole namaste, it’s not like an act. I genuinely greet people like that, and suddenly it became a template that every girl was doing,” she said.

She further added that now she does not get bothered by it anymore since her audience knows her style. “This wearing Indian clothes at the airport and going with wet hair and all like it used to irritate me when other girls used to do it. But, I realized that my darkshaks (audience) know it’s me. It’s fine, now it doesn’t bother me anymore. They write also, ‘Sara ko copy kar rahi hai.’ (They are copying Sara) Now I find it amusing. Now I’m like accha theek hai behan, kar le (Its ok you do it too),” she added.

Sara Ali Khan's professional front

The eagerly-awaited Murder Mubarak is a mystery thriller directed by Homi Adajania. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, and more. The film dropped at midnight and is available for streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, Ae Watan Mere Watan is a patriotic period drama film where she dons the role of freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and more. The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, 2024.

