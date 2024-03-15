WATCH: Soon-to-be mom Deepika Padukone exudes pregnancy glow in casual elegance as she returns to Mumbai

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has carved her niche in the industry through several acclaimed performances, and is currently one of the most sought-after stars in the country. Over the years, not just in Indian cinema, she has solidified her global presence by gracing prestigious international events. On the personal front, the actress who has been happily married to Ranveer Singh is expecting her first child. Every time, her public appearances grab the attention. Now, yet again, she was spotted at the airport exuding her pregnancy glow.

Deepika Padukone exudes a pregnancy glow as she returns to bay

On Friday, March 15, the ever-so-gorgeous Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport. Yet again, keeping it classy and significant, the actress stirred the internet with her airport style. Dressed in a stunning oversized white t-shirt with a black half-sleeved furry jacket paired with matching oversized pants and white sneakers, Deepika served casual elegance.

The minimal makeup accentuated her natural beauty, with her hair tied in a top messy bun. It goes without saying that the actress’ pregnancy glow captivates attention. She exuded an effortless charm as he made her way towards her awaiting car, shielded by stylish sunglasses. Before sitting in her car, the actress graciously waited for a moment as she glanced at the paps for the clicks.

Take a look:

Advertisement

It was in February that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone delighted their fans with the most special news of their life. The couple shared a cutesy post on social media to announce their first pregnancy, which is due in November later this year.

Deepika Padukone's professional front

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in the aerial action drama Fighter, marking her maiden collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the patriotic spectacle was released in the theatres on January 25.

Looking ahead, she is poised to appear in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, where she'll be gracing the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. In addition to this, she also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, where she takes up the role of Shakti Shetty. The eagerly-anticipated film starring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others with Arjun Kapoor in the negative role is already making a lot of buzz with its tantalizing promotional assets.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan drops major hint on Andaz Apna Apna 2; reacts to working with Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan