Sara Ali Khan is holidaying with rumored beau Arjun Pratap Bajwa in Rajasthan? Here’s why netizens think so

Sara Ali Khan has yet again sparked dating rumors! This time, she has been linked to Arjun Pratap Bajwa. The actress, who is currently busy vacationing in Rajasthan, has stirred the internet after users began speculating that the two are on vacation together.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and offered a peek into her holiday in Rajasthan. In one of the pictures, she can be seen taking a camel ride while she poses with a staff member. In another picture, she was seen enjoying what appeared to be green tea. The actress initiated a poll with her fans asking, "Morning vibe or Night tribe."

In one of the other pictures, she was seen enjoying the golden hour in the desert with a glass in her hand. Meanwhile, Arjun Pratap Bajwa posted a mirror selfie from the gym of the luxurious resort. Soon after the pictures caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans, they were quick to join the dots, speculating that the two were vacationing together.

For the unversed, the dating rumors of Sara and Arjun started earlier this year when the pictures of the duo surfaced online from their trip to Kedarnath. The actress visited the holy shrine in October 2024 and one of the viral pictures showed the Metro…In Dino actress offering prayers at one of the mountain shrines of Kedarnath accompanied by her rumored beau.

Speaking of Arjun Pratap Bajwa, he is a famous model and the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab and is a political leader. He is also an MMA fighter and has assisted in movies like Singh is Bliing. He also represented Congress in 2019, reportedly as the youngest member of the district council of Punjab.

On the professional front, Sara will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sensharma and more. In addition to this, she also has Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and a yet-untitled romantic comedy with Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline.

