Varun Dhawan is the man of every girl’s dream and his love language for wife Natasha Dalal will make you adore him more: WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are the cutest couple in Bollywood. The two have been going strong in their relationship, being each other’s pillars of strength. Recently, the duo arrived for the success bash of Varun’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, where Varun's mushy gesture towards his wife won over our hearts.

On Thursday evening, November 29, Varun Dhawan arrived with his better half, Natasha Dalal for the success bash of his latest released series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. In a video shared by the paps, the new parents holding hands-in-hands posed for the paps. Needless to say, the duo looked every bit of a cute couple as they flashed sweet smiles for the shutterbugs.

What left fans’ hearts melting was Varun’s gesture towards his wife, wherein he planted a sweet kiss on her head while Natasha left after posing for the paps. The mushy gesture screamed the Baby John actor’s love and care towards his beloved wife.

For the special occasion, Varun wore a blue T-shirt paired with white pants and layered it with a black jacket. His plus-one complimented him by twinning with him in a black body-con dress paired with a matching sling bag.

Apart from Varun and Natasha, the success bash in Mumbai was attended by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj and DK, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Soham Majumdar among others.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24, 2021, in Alibaug, and earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Lara. The revelation was made by Varun in one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On the professional front, Varun has an exciting line-up of projects for his fans. After basking in the success of Citadel: Honey Bunny, he will be next seen in Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the hard-core action-entertainer also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the key roles. The promotional assets have already been piquing fans’ interest among fans.

In addition to this, he also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline which stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra and Akshay Oberoi. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is poised to release on April 18, 2025.

